Morningside, Northwestern men avoid upsets in GPAC; Briar Cliff, Dordt fall short

HASTINGS, Neb. – The No. 20 ranked Morningside men's basketball team held off a second-half Hastings rally to claim a 75-67 road victory Wednesday night.

The Mustangs led by 14 points after Trey Powers hit a three with 16:30 to go in the second half. But the Broncos rallied, cutting the Morningside lead to two points on Tyrique McMurrin layup.

Morningside responded with a traditional three-point play by Ely Doble to go back up five with 12:49 to go.

A few possessions later, Grady Corrigan hit a three to make it 52-50. Ater a defensive stop, Phil Cisrow attacked the rack and got the bucket to go tying the game for the first time since it was 0-0.

The Broncos took their first lead of the game 57-54 on a three with 9:26 to go. But the Mustangs then went on a 10-0 run, pulling away to avoid the upset.

Jack Dotzler led Morningside with 18 points. Doble added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Aidan Vanderloo came off the bench to contribute 12 points.

Morningside shot 46.6 percent from the (27-for-58) and 35 percent (7-for-20) from downtown. Hastings finished the game shooting 46.4 percent (26-for-56) and 39.1 percent (9-for-23) from behind the arc. A big difference in the game was the Broncos were just 6-for-11 from the line while the Mustangs were 14-for-18.

The Mustangs also outrebounded Hastings, 40-to-28.

Morningside improves to 13-3 overall and 7-2 in the GPAC, a game ahead of Jamestown and Northwestern, tied for second with 6-3 records.

Jamestown 83, Briar Cliff 77

The No. 14 ranked Jimmies withstood an upset bid at home against the Chargers, despite a stellar performance by Jaden Kleinhesselink.

Kleinhesselink poured in a game- and season-high 30 points on a nearly perfect 12-of-15 shooting and also grabbed eight rebounds. He was a perfect 4-of-4 from beyond the three-point line and played all 40 minutes.

"I loved everything about our effort and willingness to compete, just didn't like the final result," Briar Csaid head coach Mark Svagera said. "We need to clean up a few things right now, but even in a tough loss there is a lot of positives to build on moving forward."

The Chargers outshot the Jimmies, 54.2%-to-45.4%, and made seven more field goals. However, the Jimmies made the most of their opportunities at the charity stripe, connecting on 23-of-24 attempts, compared to 2-of-4 attempts for the BCU.

In the first 10 minutes of the game, Briar Cliff built their lead to 10 points after a bucket from Kleinhesselink. The Chargers took their largest lead of the half, 33-22 after a Tyrus Eischeid triple, but the Jimmies answered with an 13-2 run to tie the game. Kleinhesselink's basket with four seconds left gave BCU a two-point edge at half.

The Jimmies held the lead through the first 13 minutes of the second half but were unable to pull away as the Chargers stayed within six points or less. Kleinhesselink's bucket gave BCU a brief 65-63 lead at the 7:12 mark, but after the Jimmies led the rest of the way after six straight points.

Kleinhesselink scored eight points in the final 14 seconds of the game, banking in a pair of 3-pointers, but the Jimmies were 12-for-12 from the free throw line in the final minute to close out the win.

Conner Groves scored 15 points and dished out three assists, while Tyrus Eischeid and Nathan Hall added nine and eight points, respectively for the Chargers, who fell to 9-8 overall and 3-7 in the GPAC.

Northwestern 76, Mount Marty 73

In a game that came down to the final shot, the Red Raiders remained tied for second-place in the GPAC, avoiding an upset loss at the Laddie E. Cimpl Arena in Yankton.

With Northwestern leading 72-66 with 3:10 left in the game, Mount Marty held the Raiders scoreless over the next two minutes and brought it to a three-point game with 59 seconds remaining. Dillon Carlson knocked down a pair of free throws to bring Northwestern’s lead back to 74-69 before Mount Marty’s Tash Lunday converted on a four-point play with time running down.

Carlson drew a foul on the next possession, hitting both shots from the line, while Northwestern’s defense prevented a final attempt from Lunday at the buzzer, pushing the Raiders to their sixth consecutive win.

Carlson led all scorers with 22 points. Craig Sterk notched his 14th-career double-double, adding 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Grant DeMeulenaere scored a season-high 14 points, hitting four threes and grabbing eight boards for the Raiders.

Northwestern jumped out to an early lead, opening the game on a 9-2 run in the first two minutes. Although the Lancers trimmed the Raider lead to just one point at the halfway point of the first half, Northwestern closed the half with a trio of threes from Grant DeMeulenare, Carlson and Zach LaFave to take a 42-28 advantage into the break. Carlson scored 14 of his 22 points in the opening 20 minutes.

The Raiders built their lead up to a game-high 17 points on a three from Conner Geddes with 17:26 left to play, but Mount Marty began on the comeback trail from that point on. The Lancers came within single digits at the 14:08 mark on a Josh Arlt trey, though Northwestern maintained a slight advantage through the following ten minutes of play.

“We had a nice finish to the first half and they had a really good second half, but we got a couple stops and made free throws down the stretch," head coach Kris Korver said. "It was a game of runs for both teams, but I thought Zach played good defense, threes were going down for Grant, and Conner made a couple threes late."

Tash Lunday led four Lancers in double-figure scoring with 19 points. Cole Bowen was next with 16.

Northwestern improved to 13-4 overall and 5-3 in the GPAC, tied for second with Jamestown. Mount Marty fell to 7-12 overall and 3-8 in the conference.

Doane 97, Dordt 74

The Defenders suffered a scoring drought early in the second half as they lost a lopsided game to the Tigers on the road Wednesday night.

Dordt led the entire first half after a fast start, leading by as many as 11 and with 1:58 left in the half a Bryce Coppock layup re-established a 10 point lead at 46-36. The hosts outscored Dordt 8-2 the rest of the half and trailed 48-44 at the break.

Back to back Doane baskets tied the game and Coppock answered with a jumper that put the Defenders up 50-48. Three free throws by Brady Timm moments later put the Tigers up 51-50 and the hosts went on an 11-0 run from there that Dordt never recovered from.

After a Jacob Vis basket the Tigers took a double-digit lead for good at the 14:24 mark and took the 97-74 win.

Dordt was 27-63 from the field for 42.9 percent and 10-29 from the arc for 34.5 percent.

Coppock led the Defenders with 17 points and Vis had 15 points and six rebounds. Cade Bleeker scored 13 with five rebounds and Lucas Lorenzen scored 11 with five rebounds and two assists.

Doane was led by Brady Timm with 27 points.

Dordt falls to 14-4 overall and 6-4 in the GPAC, while Doane improved to 8-10 overall and 5-5 in the league.