SHREVEPORT, La. -- Third baseman Eddie Brancato went 4-for-5 at the plate with three RBIs and a stolen base to help Morningside to a 10-4 win over McPherson (Kan.) in an opening game of the NAIA national baseball tournament Monday.

Centerfielder Brian Garcia also drove in three runs for the Mustangs as they advanced to a winners bracket game at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Shreveport, La. Morningside, competing in the national tournament for the first time since 2016, will play the winner of the MidAmerica Nazarene-LSU Shreveport game that was set to begin at 6 p.m. Monday.

LSU Shreveport, the top seed and host of the bracket, received a first-round bye, while MidAmerica Nazerene (Kan.) beat Dillard (La.) 5-2 Monday in the double-elimination tournament.

Kai Purdy-Burton picked up the win for Morningside after giving up six hits and four runs (two earned) in 7.1 innings Monday. Josh Pratt and Josh Thurman finished the game, pitching 2/3rds and one inning of scoreless ball.

Morningside (37-16) rallied after falling behind 2-0 after the first inning. McPherson's Hunter Robinson led off with a homer. After Purdy-Burton hit one batter and walked another, Andres Artola delivered a two-out run-scoring single.

The Mustangs took the lead for good in the top of the third inning after erupting for four runs. Brancato's single drove in the first run, and Hunter Hope scored on a RBI groundout by Elijah Rude. Brancato scampered home for the third run after a wild pitch and pinch runner Zach Hefty then touched the plate on a Ryan Kiolbassa run-scoring groundup.

After the Bulldogs tied the score with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third winning, Morningside reclaimed the lead 5-4 on a Jayson Willer's RBI double that brought home Hope, who led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a passed ball.

The Mustangs added two runs in the sixth inning, chasing McPherson starting pitcher Alex Escobar from the game. Garcia's double drove in both Aiden Bishop and Alex Calabrese. Brancato's single down the right field line knocked in Garcia to increase the lead to 8-4.

In the top of the eighth inning, Morningside broke open the game after adding a pair of runs on a Garcia RBI sacrifice fly and a Brancato RBI single, his fourth hit of the game. The Mustangs finished with 14 hits.

If Morningside wins their first game Tuesday, they would advance to the bracket's first potential championship game at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. If they lose their first game Tuesday, they would play a losers bracket game at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

A second championship game, if necessary, would be played on Thursday.

The winners of the 10 opening round sites will head to Lewiston, Idaho for the 66th annual NAIA Baseball World Series, May 26-June 2. Forty-six teams will compete in the opening round.

Morningside, which finished third in the Great Plains Athletic Conference with a 20-8 record, received one of the 15 at-large bids.

The Mustangs, which are making just their third appearance in the NAIA national tournament and the first since 2016. went 1-2 in their two previous tournaments.