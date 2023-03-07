WICHITA, Kan. -- The Morningside women's basketball team's bid to play in Sioux City for another NAIA national championship ended Tuesday.

The Mustangs lost 78-65 to Dakota State (S.D.) in the opening round of the national tournament.

Dakota State jumped out to a 26-18 lead and extended their margin to 45-34 at halftime. The Mustangs fought back in the second half, outscoring the Trojans 20-13, but came up short at the end.

Sophia Peppers led the Mustangs with 18 points and Chloe Lofstrom added 13.

Morningside, which has won four national championships and qualified for 22 national tourneys, was the No. 11 seed in the four-team pod in Wichita, Kan.

Dakota State, the No. 6 seed, moves on to play No. 3 seed Eastern Oregon for the right to head to the national championship final site in Sioux City. Eastern Oregon beat St. Mary's (Kansas) in the other game played in Wichita Tuesday.