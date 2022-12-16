 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics
alert top story

Morningside's Dolincheck, Northwestern's Fryar headline 2022 NAIA Coaches' All-America teams

  • 0

Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck and Northwestern linebacker Parker Fryar earned spots on the first team of the 2022 AFCA NAIA Coaches’ All-America teams announced Thursday.

Dolincheck received his second straight American Football Coaches Association All-America honor by leading the nation in passing yards per game (353.9) and touchdowns (37). He also picked up his second straight Great Plains Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year honor.

The fifth-year senior threw for 3,185 yards and 37 touchdowns this season. With over 16,000 career passing yards, he passed Trent Solsma as the all-time leader in that category in September. 

Morningside senior quarterback Joe Dolincheck talks with Journal sports editor Zach James after a 30-29 nail-biting win over Northwestern on Sept. 3, 2022, in Sioux City. 

Parker, the GPAC Defensive Player of the Year, led the team in tackles for the third straight year, with 108, heading into Saturday's NAIA championship game against Lindsey Wilson (Ky.). Leading a Red Raider defense that ranked nationally in multiple different statistical categories, the sophomore also recorded two forced fumbles, two interceptions and six pass break-ups. 

People are also reading…

Three Morningside players also received second team All-America honors: senior offensive lineman Tyler Anderson, senior wide receiver Austin Johnson and senior defensive lineman Weston Schultz. Dordt offensive lineman Alex Huisman also was named to the second team.

Three Northwestern players received honorable mention honors: senior tight end Blake Anderson, senior offensive lineman Greg Will and senior defensive back Jaden Snyder.

The AFCA has selected an All-America team since 1945 and currently selects teams in all five of its divisions. The selection committee consists of two head coaches from each of the AFCA’s seven districts, one of whom serves as a district chairman, along with another head coach who serves as the chairman of the selection committee. 

Northwestern College takes on Indiana Wesleyan University in NAIA football playoffs, Saturday.
+3 
Parker Fryar

Fryar

 Lem E Maurer
+3 
Joe Dolincheck mug

Dolincheck
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

East vs SB-L girls basketball action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News