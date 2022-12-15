Morningside's Dolincheck, Northwestern's Fryar headline AFCA All-America teams

Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck and Northwestern linebacker Parker Fryar earned spots on the first team of the 2022 AFCA NAIA Coaches’ All-America teams announced Thursday.

Dolincheck received his second straight American Football Coaches Association All-America honor by leading the nation in passing yards per game (353.9) and touchdowns (37). He also picked up his second straight Great Plains Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year honor.

The fifth-year senior threw for 3,185 yards and 37 touchdowns this season. With over 16,000 career passing yards, he passed Trent Solsma as the all-time leader in that category in September.

Parker, the GPAC Defensive Player of the Year, led the team in tackles for the third straight year, with 108, heading into Saturday's NAIA championship game against Lindsey Wilson (Ky.). Leading a Red Raider defense that ranked nationally in multiple different statistical categories, the sophomore also recorded two forced fumbles, two interceptions and six pass break-ups.

Three Morningside players also received second team All-America honors: senior offensive lineman Tyler Anderson, senior wide receiver Austin Johnson and senior defensive lineman Weston Schultz. Dordt offensive lineman Alex Huisman also was named to the second team.

Three Northwestern players received honorable mention honors: senior tight end Blake Anderson, senior offensive lineman Greg Will and senior defensive back Jaden Snyder.

The AFCA has selected an All-America team since 1945 and currently selects teams in all five of its divisions. The selection committee consists of two head coaches from each of the AFCA’s seven districts, one of whom serves as a district chairman, along with another head coach who serves as the chairman of the selection committee.