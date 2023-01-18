Morningside's Peppers, Northwestern's Carlson named GPAC Players of the Week

Peppers, a senior from Exira, Iowa, recorded her second double-double of the season last week, scoring 31 points while grabbing 17 rebounds in a win over Hastings. She averaged 22.5 points and 11.5 rebounds on the week. Peppers shot 40.5 percent from the field on the week and missed just one free throw in 14 trips to the line. She also averaged four assists per game in the pair of conference wins.