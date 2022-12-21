NAIA Academic All-America First Team features football players from Northwestern College, Dordt and Morningside

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Three players from Northwestern's championship football team, three from Dordt and one from Morningside were named Tuesday to the NAIA Academic All-America First Team.

University of South Dakota long-snapper Dalton Godfrey was selected to the First-Team CSC Academic all-American team for the second consecutive season. Wayne State linebacker Alex Kowalczyk was named to the NCAA Division II Academic All-America Second Team.

Northwestern linebacker Parker Fryar and safeties Jaden Snyder and Noah Van't Hof were selected to the NAIA First Team, which honors outstanding performance on the field and in the classroom.

Morningside running back Ryan Cole, Dordt offensive lineman Alex Huisman, Dordt defensive lineman Colton Vander Berg and Dordt defensive back Abe Stoesz also earned spots on the NAIA Academic All-America First Team, as selected by the College Sports Communicators (CSC), formerly CoSIDA.

Huisman was selected for the third straight year. Snyder and Van't Hof also were picked in the 2020 season.

Huisman, a senior from Pella, Iowa, maintains a 3.94 grade-point average as a dual-major biology and chemistry student. A three-time NAIA All-American, the left tackle anchored a Dordt offensive line that helped pave the way for 389 yards per game of total offense and 247 on the ground.

Snyder, a senior from Larchwood, Iowa, maintains a 3.96 GPA as a exercise science major. A team captain and NAIA All-American, he notched three interceptions, 28 tackles, eight pass break-ups, and two fumble recoveries this season.

Van't Hof, a senior from Lester, Iowa, maintains a 3.73 GPA as a finance major. The team captain and two-time NAIA All-American led the Raiders this season with five interceptions, taking sole possession of first with his two picks in the 35-25 win over Keiser in the NAIA title game Saturday.

Fryar, a COVID-sophomore from Waukee, Iowa, is a biology and pre-med major who maintains a 3.98 GPA. An NAIA All-American and Great Plains Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Fryar led the team in tackles for the third-straight season, recording 120, the third most in program history for a single season.

Cole, a sophomore from St. Ansgar, Iowa, is a business administration major who maintains a 3.94 GPA. An NAIA All-American, Cole helped lead Morningside, the defending NAIA national champions, to an 11-1 record and the NAIA quarterfinals this fall. He led the NAIA with 25 rushing touchdowns and gained 1,359 yards on the ground.

Vander Berg, a senior majoring in biology, maintained a 3.50 GPA. Vander Berg had 22 solo tackles with 18 assists, including eight quarterback sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss to lead Dordt's defense this season.

Stoesz, a junior from Mountain Lake, Minn., is an engineering major who maintains a 3.89 GPA. Stoesz led Dordt in tackles with 47 solo stops and 24 assisted stops and also recorded two interceptions and 10 pass breakups this season.

The College Sports Communicators select Academic All-American teams at each level of college football. To be eligible, student-athletes must be starters or key reserves with at least a 3.50 cumulative GPA. Nominees must have participated in at least 50 percent of their team’s regular season games.

Godrey, a sixth-year senior from Cedar Falls, Iowa, is the first player in USD history to be named an All-American and Academic All-American. He maintained a 4.0 grade point average while wrapping up a second master’s degree. He earned his undergraduate degree in kinesiology and sport management, has a master’s in kinesiology and is completing a second master’s in business.

The long snapper, who earned All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors for the third consecutive year, was named to the STATS Perform FCS All-America Team.

Kowalczyk, a sophomore from Sioux Falls, maintains a 3.91 GPA majoring in accounting. He led the Wildcats in tackles with 106, ranking fourth in the NSIC with 8.8 tackles per game.