HARTINGTON, Neb. -- Simon McFarland scored 19 points to lead Crofton past Tri-County Northeast 51-45 in a Class C-2-6 first-round contest Monday night.
No individual statistics were immediately available for Tri County, which ends the season 5-17.
Crofton (19-4) advanced to play top-seeded Cedar Catholic (19-4) in the semifinals in Hartington Tuesday night.
Ponca (14-9) and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (16-8) squared off in the other semifinal at Monsignor Werner Center.
The winners will meet in the subdistrict finals on Thursday in Hartington.