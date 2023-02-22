HARTINGTON, Neb. -- Ponca, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Wakefield and Omaha Nation moved on to the Nebraska C-2 boys basketball subdistrict finals after semifinal wins Tuesday night.

Top seeded Cedar Catholic (20-4) will host third seed Ponca (15-9) in C2-6 subdistrict finals at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Cedar trounced rival Crofton 70-34 Tuesday night, while Ponca edged Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 45-44, in a mild upset in Hartington.

Top seeded Wakefield (20-4) will host 2 seed Wisner-Pilger in the C2-4 subdistrict finals at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Trojans blasted Pender 71-33 at home in the semifinals Tuesday, while Wisner-Pilger got by Guardians Angels Central Catholic 60-47.

In the C2-3 subdistrict finals in Macy at 7 p.m. Thursday, top seeded Omaha Nation will host No. 2 seed Oakland-Craig (9-12).

Omaha Nation pasted Homer 76-45 in the semifinals Tuesday night, while Oakland-Craig crushed Tekamah-Herman, 69-33.

Wayne, the top seed in Class C1-6, will host No. 2 seed Winnebago (14-10) in the subdistrict finals Thursday night.

The Blue Devils (18-7) raced past Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 69-37 Tuesday night, while Winnebago knocked off West Point-Beemer 82-70.

In Class D2, top seed Wynot (20-4) will host 2 seed Wausa (13-11) in the D2-4 subdistrict finals Thursday night.

The Blue Devils outdistanced Walthill 66-37 Tuesday, while Wausa got past Winside 55-46.

Bancroft-Rosalie (18-6) advanced to the Class D1-4 subdistrict finals Thursday night at Howells-Dodge (19-5).

In the semifinals Tuesday night, Bancroft-Rosalie eliminated Hartington-Newcastle 59-34. Howells-Dodge cruised past Lyons-Decautur Northeast 66-41.

Here are recaps of high scorers from some subdistrict semi-final games involving Journal circulation area teams.

Ponca 45, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 44

Three Indians scored in double figures: Dalton Lamprecht (12); Cole Jackson (11) and Tucker McGill (10).

Jake Rath had a game-high 17 points for the Bears.

Wakefield 71, Pender 33

Senior Eliseo Sarmiento's 17 points led three Trojans in double figures in Tuesday night's

Hunter Schultz added 13 points and Hunter Schultz had 13 for Wakefield.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Pendragons, who ended their season 5-18.

Winnebago 82, West Point-Beemer 70

Dyami Berridge and Tyrese Lovejoy combined for 57 points for the Indians.

Berridge finished with 29 points and Lovejoy was close behind with 28. Duran Blackfish added 14 points.

Wayne 69, Logan View/Scribner-Synder

Carter Junck's 18 points led three Blue Devils in double figures.

Colson Nelson added 15 and Sedjro Agoumba had 14.