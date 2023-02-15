PENDER, Neb. -- Pender's bid to return to the state girls basketball tournament for the first time since 2020 got off to a rousing start Tuesday night.

Behind a combined 29 points from Avery Wegner and Madalyn Dolliver, the Pendragons raced past Homer, 68-33, in their first postseason game.

"The girls played a complete game last night," Pender head coach Jason Dolliver said. "Our defense made it extremely difficult for Homer to score, we rebounded well, and we got good looks on the offensive end on a lot of possessions.

"There were contributions from all 12 girls on the roster, which is always good to see. We look forward to our next step in the postseason!"

Pender, the second-ranked team in Nebraska Class C-2, moved to 22-3 on the season. The Pendragons will remain at home for the C2-4 Subdistrict finals against Wakefield Thursday night.

Wakefield advanced with a 64-53 win over Omaha Nation in the second semi-final game at Pender Tuesday.

Against Homer, Pender led from the start, jumping out to a 18-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, and taking a commanding 42-13 advantage at halftime. By the end of the third quarter, the margin had balloned to 61-23.

The Pendragons outshot the Knights, 52% to 18.9%. From behind the three-point line, Pender made 13-of-24 attempts for 54.2%.

Wegner led the scoring parade with 15 points as the junior connected on 6-of-11 shots, including both of her three-point trys.

Freshman Madalyn Dolliver, one of the head coach's two daughters on the roster, was next with 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting.

Madalyn's older sister, sophomore point guard Maya Doliver, added nine points. Maya, the team's leading scorer with a 15 points-per-game average, also pulled down five rebounds, dished out four assists and came up with three steals against the Knights.

Alexandra Albrecht was the only Homer player in double-figure scoring with 14 points. The Knights finished the season 12-12.

Winners of the 12 subdistrict finals in Nebraska Classes C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2 automatically advance to their respective district finals. Four wildcard teams will round out the 16 district finalists in each class, with those winners qualifying for the state tournament in Lincoln, March 1-4.

The Nebraska High School Activities Association selects the wild cards based on a point system that factors in criteria such as won-loss records and strength of schedules.

Crofton subdistrict

Crofton, the state's top-ranked Class C-2 team, and No. 3-ranked Ponca will collide in the C-2-5 subdistrict final Thursday in Crofton.

The Warriors (22-1) advanced after cruising past Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 59-23, at home Tuesday night. In the second game at Crofton Tuesday night, Ponca (20-1) blasted Hartington-Newcastle, 56-21.

Wayne subdistrict

Wayne (16-10) advanced with a 60-39 win over Tekamah-Herman in the Class C-1-5 Subdistrict semifinals Tuesday night. The Blue Devils will host Logan View-Scribner-Snyder in the subdistrict finals Thursday night.

Hartington subdistrict

In Class D1-4 subdistrict finals, Hartington Cedar Catholic (18-6) will host Norfolk Catholic (11-11) Thursday night. The Trojans advanced after trouncing Bloomfield 62-24 in the subdistrict semifinals Tuesday night. In the second game at Hartington, Norfolk Catholic beat Wausau 51-34.

Bancroft subdistrict

Bancroft-Rosalie cruised past Walthill 72-37 in the semifinals of the D1-3 Subdistrict at Bancroft. The Panthers will host Tri-County Northeast (4-18) in the subdistrict finals Thursday night. Tri-County advanced after knocking off Lyons-Decautur Northeast 48-20 Tuesday night.\

Humphrey subdistrict

Perrennial state qualifer Wynot (13-9) advanced to the Class D2-4 Subdistrict finals after getting by Howells-Dodge, 59-46, Tuesday night. The Blue Devils will face top-seed Humphrey St. Francis (18-4) on the road in the subdistrict finals Thursday night.