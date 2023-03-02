DES MOINES – Playing at its frenetic pace it is most known for, second-ranked Newell-Fonda raced past Woodbine, 81-60, Wednesday in a Class 1A state quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Arena.

The victory advanced the Mustangs (23-2) to their fifth consecutive state semifinal in a game it never trailed in. Newell-Fonda will play North Linn at 3:15 p.m. Friday.

It was a typical Newell-Fonda effort as it pressed all over the court and pushed the tempo at every opportunity. The Mustangs forced 25 turnovers and scored 35 points off of those turnovers, and scored 44 of its 81 points inside the paint.

“I think our game plan was just to play Mustang basketball,” said Mary Walker who led three Newell-Fonda players in double figures with 24. “We knew they would come out firing just like us, but we also knew they would have to try to stick with us for 32 minutes.”

Sticking with Newell-Fonda is easier said than done admitted Walker.

“Yeah, we like to go fast,” Walker smiled.

Woodbine did its best to keep pace. Tiger point guard Nicole Sherer pushed the pace and dished out nine assists, and Woodbine made 12 3-pointers in the game. But every the Tigers made a run, the Mustangs answered and it didn’t come from just the big three.

Asked if he felt his team did good job of disrupting Woodbine, Newell-Fonda head coach Dick Jungers wasn’t completely convinced.

“For a while I’m not sure we really were because they were getting some great looks on the outside,” Jungers said. “No. 3 is a great guard for them. She broke down our defense multiple times and they could pick their shots from the outside.

“They started to knock down some threes, but fortunate for us we had a sizeable lead. Again, hats off to them they hit a lot of threes…12…that is pretty good day from behind the arch.”

Kierra Jungers added 18 points and, and McKenna Sievers had 12 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and three steals. In all, nine different Mustangs scored in the game.

“We had kids all through our lineup contribute so I was really pleased with that,” Jungers said.

While the victory was worth celebrating and the Mustangs are back in the semifinals, Walker says their work is not completed.

A year after seeing a run of three-state championships end in a semifinal lost, Walker said she and her teammates will quickly move on.

“Like we just said in the lockerroom it feels good one of the top four teams in the state of Iowa in 1A, but we are not done yet,” Walker said. “We will enjoy this a little bit, but we are going to get back to work tomorrow.”

WOODBINE (60) – Nicole Sherer 0-8 0-0 0, Addison Erickson 3-8 0-0 9, Charlie Pryor 5-14 3-3 17, Nicole Hoefer 6-9 2-2 19, Amanda Newton 5-8 1-2 11, Adalynn Coenen 0-0 0-0 0, Bridgette Kelley 0-2 0-0 0, Addison Murdock 1-1 0-0 2, Taylor Hoefer 0-2 0-0 0, Katy Pryor 0-2 0-0 0, Danyelle Steinkueler 1-1 0-0 2, Isabell Crook 0-0 0-0 0, Kortney O’Day 0-1 0-0 0, Madison Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 12-27 60.

NEWELL-FONDA (81) – Mary Walker 10-13 2-2 24, Mia Walker 2-2 1-1 5, McKenna Sievers 5-10 0-0 12, Laney Hogrefe 2-4 1-2 5, Kierra Jungers 8-10 0-0 18, Greta Larsen 0-2 0-0 0, Isabel Bartek 1-6 0-0 2, Marena Brabec 0-0 0-0 0, Anna Mercer 0-1 1-2 1, Emma Erickson 3-6 0-0 7, Kinzee Hinders 3-5 1-2 7, Ava Vie 0-0 0-0 0, Jocee Walsh 0-1 0-0 0, Jaicee Vanderhoff 0-1 0-0 0, Kiana Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-61 5-8 81.

Woodbine;17;7;22;14 – 60

Newell-Fonda;22;25;27;7 – 81

3-point goals – Wood 12-27 (Sherer 0-1, A. Erickson 3-6, C. Pryor 4-10, N. Hoefer 5-7, Kelley 0-1, T. Hoefer 0-1, K. Pryor 0-1). NF 8-22 (Ma. Walker 2-2, Mi. Walker 1-1, Sievers 2-7, Jungers 2-2, Larsen 0-2, Bartek 0-2, E. Erickson 1-4, Walsh 0-1, Vanderhoff 0-1). Rebounds – Wood 33 (Sherer 5, N. Hoefer 5). NF 30 (Sievers 6). Assists – Wood 14 (Sherer 9). NF 21 (Sievers 10). Steals – Wood 9 (A. Erickson 4). NF 14 (Mi. Walker 3, Sievers 3). Turnovers – Woodbine 25 (C. Pryor 9). NF 16 (Sievers 5). Total fouls – Woodbine 11, Newell-Fonda 13. Fouled out – None.