DES MOINES – It never felt safe, and Newell-Fonda treated the situation just like that.

Sticking to what they do best, the Mustangs harassed and harangued North Linn for 32 minutes Friday afternoon in a Class 1A girls’ state basketball semifinal at Wells Fargo Arena.

That relentless pursuit of victory eventually wore down the Lynx as Newell-Fonda reached its fourth state final in five years with a 66-48 win.

“We knew coming in we just had to stick to our game plan,” Newell-Fonda senior Mary Walker said. “We battled in there. It was a really rough game. It was a really scrappy game. But we trusted what we know and we got a good outcome.

The Mustangs advance to play defending champion Algona Bishop Garrigan in Saturday’s 7 p.m. 1A final.

“We always preach to just play our game” Walker said. “Do what got us here and that is just run fast and play our game and I think it turned out well.”

Through the first 19 minutes of play the two teams traded the lead 12 times and it was tied four additional times. But after North Linn took a 33-30 lead just 1:19 into the third quarter on a driving Kamryn Kurt bucket, Newell-Fonda shifted into overdrive.

The Mustangs scored the next 10 points, getting triples from Mary Walker and McKenna Sievers, as Newell-Fonda closed on a 14-4 run to lead 44-37 after three quarters.

The Mustangs carried their strong third over into the fourth as they steadily pulled away, using a 11-2 run to turn a 51-43 advantage into an insurmountable 62-45 lead after Mia Walker converted on a conventional 3-point play with 2:37 left.

“We were able to get them to turn the ball over in the second half,” Newell-Fonda head coach Dick Jungers said. “When you have two good teams going toe-to-toe you are always trying to find something that can give you an advantage and fortunately for us we got a couple of key turnovers there.”

Another telling stat for the Mustangs was they outscored the Lynx, 21-2, with second-chance points. That was part of Newell-Fonda’s 40-23 rebounding advantage, including 17 offensive boards.

“We just never settled and kept pushing forward,” Kierra Jungers said. “The game never felt over so we just kept moving and pushing. It feels awesome, and it is great to be back in the championship.”

Mary Walker finished with 24 points, while Kierra Jungers had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

“It feels amazing,” Walker said of reaching the state finals. “After the game I just kind of sat there and was like, ‘wow!’ I’m blessed. We are a blessed community. I super happy, super thankful and I’m just going to leave it all out there.”

Like the second half, the first half was entertaining. The first 16 minutes featured nine lead changes and four ties.

Jungers had eight first quarter points for the Mustangs as they lead 20-15 after the opening quarter and then it got really fun.

Ellie Flanagan hit her fourth 3-pointer of the half to open the quarter and then Molly Boge drilled a triple and the Lynx led, 21-20. Kamryn Kurt made it 24-20 converting a conventional three-point play with 4:50 left to halftime.

But Newell-Fonda answered with an 8-0 run as Mary Walker scored on a driving layup, and then seconds later recorded a steal and scored to tie it at 24-all.

Back-to-back offensive rebounds and put backs by Laney Hogrefe and Kinzee Hinders pushed the Mustangs into a 28-24 lead.

But a free throw by Kurt and then a three-pointer with 10 seconds to go that made it 28-all at halftime.

NORTH LINN (23-2) – Elise Ware 0-0 0-0 0, Macy Boge 4-12 1-1 11, Molly Boge 1-6 0-0 3, Kamryn Kurth 6-12 2-3 16, Ellie Flanagan 5-9 0-0 15, Meghan Wheatley 0-0 0-0 0, Skylar Benesh 0-1 0-0 0, Allie Haughenbury 0-0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Bridgewater 1-3 0-0 2, Emilee Beuter 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 17-45 4-6 48.

NEWELL-FONDA (24-2) – Mary Walker 9-17 4-5 24, Mia Walker 2-5 1-1 5, McKenna Siever 1-7 0-0 3, Laney Hogrefe 2-4 0-0 4, Kierra Jungers 7-13 2-3 19, Greta Larsen 0-0 0-0 0, Isabel Bartek 0-3 0-2 0, Anna Mercer 0-0 0-0 0, Emma Erickson 1-3 0-0 3, Kinzee Hinders 4-6 0-0 8. Totals 26-58 7-11 66.

North Linn;15;13;9;11 -- 48

Newell-Fonda;20;8;16;22 – 66

3-point goals – NL 10-24 (Ma. Boge 2-7, Mo. Boge 1-5, Kurt 2-3, Flanagan 5-7, Benesh 0-1, Bridgewater 0-1). NF 7-24 (Ma. Walker 2-6, Mi. Walker 0-3, Sievers 1-6, Jungers 3-5, Bartek 0-2, Erickson 1-2). Rebounds – NL 23 (Flanagan 5). NF 40 (Jungers 10). Assists – NL 12 (Ma. Boge 4). NF 6 (Sievers 3). Steals – NL 10 (Mo. Boge 3). NF 9 (Sievers 3). Turnovers – NL 14 (Kurt 7). NF 13 (Ma. Walker 3, Sievers 3). Total fouls – North Linn 14, Newell-Fonda 8. Fouled out – None.