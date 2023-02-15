DES MOINES -- Ten Northwest Iowa wrestlers kept their state championship hopes alive during the first day of matches at the Class 1A state tournament Wednesday.

Westwood's Jackson Dewald, Woodbury Central's Max McGill, Kingsley-Pierson's Carson Seuntjens, Hinton's Ethan Sachau, MVAOCOU's Kolby Scott, Western Christian's Gavin DeHoogh, West Sioux' Mikey Baker and Keegan McMillan and Akron-Westfield's Cael Morrow and Ian Blowe all advanced to the Class 1A quarterfinal round Thursday morning.

More than dozen other area wrestlers stayed in contention for medals, which are awarded to the top eight places. Wrestlers who lose their first matches continue to compete in wrestlebacks, earning valuable points for their teams, until they're eliminated with a second defeat.

Dewald, the top seed at 195 pounds, moved to 45-0 on the season with a fall over Parker Timp of South Winneshiek in the Round of 16 after earning an opening round bye. In the quarterfinals Thursday, Dewald will face No. 8 seed Elia Green (28-6) of Interstate 35.

Baker, the No. 1 seed at 145, won by fall over Conor Cassady (Martensdale-St. Marys) in the Round of 16 Wednesday after earning a first-round bye. The senior, who improved to 34-2 on the season, will face No. 9 seed Indy Harbaugh of Lisbon in the quarterfinals Thursday.

At 113 pounds, Morrow, the second seed, posted a 15-0 technical fall over Colfax-Mingo's Cason Fitch in his only match Wednesday after earning a first-round bye. In the quarterfinals Thursday, Morrow, now 36-1, will meet No. 7 seed Gage Samo of WACO, Wayland.

Sachau, the eighth-seed wrestler at 126 points, won by technical fall over West Hancock's Jacob Larson after receiving a first-round bye. Sachau, now 28-3, will meet No. 2 seed Kolton Munson of Ogden in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Seuntens, the No. 9 seed at 132, won by fall over Jack Branan (Riverside, Oakland) in his opening match Wednesday and came back to beat Riley Parkis of Kuemper Catholic, 9-7, to reach the quarterfinals. The senior, who improved to 48-4, will face top seed Underwood's Gabe Porter (44-1) in the quarterfinals Thursday.

At 160 pounds, McGill, the No. 5 seed, won by fall over East Buchanan's Tanner Thurn in the Round of 16 after earning a first-round bye. McGill, now 33-2, will face No. 4 seed Louden Huisenga of WACO, Wayland, in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Blowe, the fifth seed at 195, won by fall of Lenox' Jake Cow in his only match Wednesday, after earning a first-round bye. The junior, who improved to 26-5, will square off with No. 13 seed Ben Saxton of Emmetsburg in the quarterfinals Thursday. Saxton upset No. 4 seed Kale Zuehl of West Hancock, winning by fall Wednesday.

In his only match of the day after earning a first-round bye, Scott, the No. 4 seed at 182 pounds, won by major decision over Chase Wickwire of Belle Plaine. Scott, who raised his record to 43-1, will face No. 5 seed Ian Udell of Iowa City Regina in the quarterfinals Thursday.

DeHoogh, the No. 10 seed at 220 pounds, won by fall over Alburnett's Luke Schneider in the first round, and then pinned No. 7 seed Wyatt Hanna of Lake Mills in a mild upset in the Round of 16. In the quarterfinals Thursday, DeHoogh will face No. 2 seed Evan Foreman of Interstate 35.

At 285, McGillian, the No. 6 seed, won his only match of the day over Nodaway Valley's Trenton Warner in a 9-7 decision, after earning a first-round bye. McMillan, who improved to 31-3, will meet No. 3 seed Mack Ornter of Don Bosco in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Below are results involving Journal circulation area wrestlers in opening day Class 1A matches Thursday at the Iowa High School Athletic Association's traditional state tournament.

CLASS 1A

106

Champ. Round 1 - Jesse Burton (Westwood) 34-8 won by fall over Caleb Hoffman (Kuemper Catholic) 29-16 (Fall 1:41)

Champ. Round 2 - Wesley Sadler (Lisbon) 22-1 won by fall over Burton (Fall 5:53)

Champ. Round 1 - Codder Malcom (Wapello) 31-15 won by decision over Eli Rieb (Alta/Aurelia) 29-13 (Dec 8-2)

Cons. Round 1 - Eli Rieb received a bye

Champ. Round 1 - Lucas Oldenkamp (Lake Mills) 45-2 won by fall over Evan Jagodzinske (Kingsley-Pierson) 24-18 (Fall 0:44)

Cons. Round 1 - Jagodzinske received a bye

113

Champ. Round 1 - Cael Morrow (Akron-Westfield) 35-1 received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - Morrow won by technical fall over Cason Fitch (Colfax-Mingo) 39-10 (15-0)

120

Champ. Round 1 - Gavin Wiig (Kingsley-Pierson) 33-10 won by decision over Braxton Bormann (Central Community, Elkader) 38-6 (Dec 3-2)

Champ. Round 2 - Tegan Slaybaugh (AC/GC) 45-2 won by fall over Wiig (Fall 2:56)

Champ. Round 1 - Lincoln Edwards (West Branch) 39-7 won by decision over Bradyn Burns (East Sac County) 42-14 (Dec 5-2)

Cons. Round 1 - Burns received a bye

Champ. Round 1 - Owen Scott (Westwood) 33-8 won by fall over Elijah Wheeldon (Martensdale-St. Marys) 32-19 (Fall 2:33)

Champ. Round 2 - Jaxon Larson (Don Bosco) 29-10 won by fall over Scott (Fall 1:46)

126

Champ. Round 1 - Ethan Sachau (Hinton) 27-3 received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - Sachau won by tech fall over Jacob Larson (West Hancock, Britt) 30-17 (17-1)

Champ. Round 1 - Jadyn Friedrichs (Akron-Westfield) 39-4 received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - Carson Thomsen (Underwood) 20-6 won by fall over Friedrichs (Fall 3:49)

Champ. Round 1 - TJ Nutt (MVAOCOU) 41-7 won by fall over Gage Burden (New London) 34-13 (Fall 1:34)

Champ. Round 2 - Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) 41-3 won by major decision over Nutt (MD 17-4)

132

Champ. Round 1 - Carson Seuntjens (Kingsley-Pierson) 46-4 won by fall over Jack Branan (Riverside, Oakland) 22-17 (Fall 0:56)

Champ. Round 2 - Seuntjens won by decision over Riley Parkis (Kuemper Catholic) 35-6 (Dec 9-7)

Champ. Round 1 - Mark Gant (Hinton) 40-10 won by fall over Dj Islas (East Union) 43-12 (Fall 3:30)

Champ. Round 2 - Jordan Dusenberry (Wilton) 47-4 won by fall over Gant (Fall 2:33)

Champ. Round 1 - Easton Krall (Wapsie Valley) 26-6 won by major decision over Dustin Van Oort (West Sioux) 23-9 (MD 15-5)

Cons. Round 1 - Van Oort received a bye

138

Champ. Round 1 - Tyler Orzechowski (Kingsley-Pierson) 38-11 won by decision over Jack Peiffer (Highland, Riverside) 24-24 (Dec 4-2)

Champ. Round 2 - Kolt Knaack (North Tama) 40-2 won by major decision over Orzechowski (MD 12-3)

Champ. Round 1 - Charlie Veit (East Sac County) 46-6 received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - Trae Hagen (Wilton) 48-5 won by decision over Veit (Dec 9-4)

Champ. Round 1 - Wyatt Hawkins (Logan-Magnolia) 34-18 won by fall over Dawson Beyer (Sibley-Ocheyedan) 40-11 (Fall 5:22)

Cons. Round 1 - Beyer received a bye

Champ. Round 1 - Ben Holton (Hudson) 40-10 won by decision over Evan Meadows (West Monona-Whiting) 44-7 (Dec 6-0)

Cons. Round 1 - Meadows received a bye

145

Champ. Round 1 - Mikey Baker (West Sioux, Hawarden) 33-2 received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - Baker won by fall over Conor Cassady (Martensdale-St. Marys) 48-9 (Fall 1:13)

Champ. Round 1 - Conor Cassady (Martensdale-St. Marys) 48-9 won by decision over Ryder Koele (Woodbury Central) 32-9 (Dec 6-3)

Cons. Round 1 - Koele received a bye

152

Champ. Round 1 - Zack Butler (Woodbury Central) 35-10 won by tech fall over Verdy Klocke (Pocahontas Area) 29-14 (17-1)

Champ. Round 2 - Preston Prazak (Central Springs) 42-2 won by major decision over Butler (MD 11-2)

Champ. Round 1 - Kyler Crow (Mediapolis) 32-6 won by decision over Jackson Kounkel (Hinton) 36-14 (Dec 15-10)

Cons. Round 1 - Kounkel received a bye

Champ. Round 1 - Blake Carolan (Hudson) 37-6 won by decision over Grant Russell (West Monona-Whiting) 22-5 (Dec 9-3)

Cons. Round 1 - Russell received a bye

160

Champ. Round 1 - Max McGill (Woodbury Central) 32-2 received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - McGill won by fall over Tanner Thurn (East Buchanan) 27-5 (Fall 2:29)

Champ. Round 1 - Kaden Broer (West Monona-Whiting) 48-2 received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - Broer won by fall over Jake Moore (Sigourney-Keota) 29-11 (Fall 3:37)

170

Champ. Round 1 - Michael Raines (New London) 37-10 won by fall over Kaden Stites (Alta/Aurelia) 36-14 (Fall 2:48)

Cons. Round 1 - Stites received a bye

Champ. Round 1 - Gabe Anderson (Hinton) 36-13 won by fall over Gatlin Rogers (Wilton) 29-18 (Fall 3:13)

Champ. Round 2 - Giles Cowell (Tripoli) 39-4 won by fall over Anderson (Fall 5:32)

182

Champ. Round 1 - Cade Shirk (Emmetsburg) 27-6 won by fall over Jacob Bishop (Hinton) 32-16 (Fall 2:34)

Cons. Round 1 - Bishop received a bye

Champ. Round 1 - Landon Fernandez (Don Bosco) 30-10 won by major decision over Blase Sanford (Woodbury Central) 17-11 (MD 9-1)

Cons. Round 1 - Sanford received a bye

Champ. Round 1 - Kolby Scott (MVAOCOU) 43-1 received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - Scott won by major decision over Chase Wickwire (Belle Plaine) 38-6 (MD 15-5)

195

Champ. Round 1 - Jackson Dewald (Westwood) 44-0 received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - Dewald won by fall over Parker Timp (South Winneshiek) 19-11 (Fall 1:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Ian Blowe (Akron-Westfield) 25-5 received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - Blowe won by fall over Jake Cox (Lenox) 31-7 (Fall 3:03)

220

Champ. Round 1 - Gavin DeHoogh (Western Christian) 30-11 won by fall over Luke Schneider (Alburnett) 29-21 (Fall 1:49)

Champ. Round 2 - DeHoogh won by fall over Wyatt Hanna (Lake Mills) 38-6 (Fall 1:33)

Champ. Round 1 - Brayden Tew (West Monona-Whiting) 42-9 won by fall over Jackson Zwanziger (Nashua-Plainfield) 26-22 (Fall 3:19)

Champ. Round 2 - Brady Davis (Maquoketa Valley) 32-3 won by decision over Tew (Dec 7-4)

Champ. Round 1 - Indy Ferguson (Lisbon) 34-15 won by decision over Marcus Silva (Lawton-Bronson) 25-14 (Dec 9-3)

Cons. Round 1 - Silva received a bye

285

Champ. Round 1 - Keegan McMillan (West Sioux) 30-3 received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - McMillan won by decision over Trenton Warner (Nodaway Valley) 41-7 (Dec 9-7)