No. 1 Xavier sweeps Heelan in opening round of state volleyball tournament

CORALVILLE – State volleyball appearance No. 25 didn’t go as envisioned for the Bishop Heelan Crusaders Monday.

Knocked on their heels early by top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier, Heelan never was able to catch its breathe in a three-game sweep to the Saints in a Class 4A state quarterfinal at Xtream Arena.

Xavier swept the match 25-16, 25-13, 25-11.

“It didn’t go as planned,” Crusader coach Olivia Sulentic said. “But there is always a coach that is saying that and unfortunately it has to be us. I can’t fault them at all. They gave me everything they could give.”

After knocking off No. 9 Lewis Central and No. 10 Norwalk in back-to-back regional matches to get to state, Heelan met its match in Xavier.

With four dynamic attackers, led by sophomore Libby Fandel and a strong serve game, Xavier never trailed in the match that was tied, other than zero-zero, just twice in three games.

The Saints serving was so tough that in addition to the 12 aces, they forced 12 Crusader receiving errors.

“They didn’t quit, kept playing together and that is one thing I really instill in them that volleyball is a team game,” Sulentic added. “You can’t do it by yourself, you have to play together in order to be successful and they kept together.”

Fandel led all attackers with 16 kills, while Anika Ivester had 12 for the Saints. Xavier also served 12 aces. With Anna Shoger and Ivester each recording four, and defensively, Ivester put up a big block with four of the Saints eight blocks.

“Honestly, personally, I underestimated them,” senior Grace Nelson said. “That is my mistake. I think we had a lot of confidence, and it sucks we lost so bad but that is a state championship team. I’m rooting for them because they are great, they are the No. 1 team. They played awesome and they executed.”

Sophomore Maliyah Hacker led the Crusaders with seven kills, while Lauren La Fleur had five and was one of three Heelan players with two blocks. Hacker and Maddie LaFleur also had two blocks.

The loss means the end of the prep careers for Nelson, Lauren LaFleur, Lawren Volz, Maddie Gengler and Kenley Meis.

But Nelson says the future is bright for the Crusaders.

“My heart breaks that it is over,” Nelson said. “But I’m so excited for them because I know what the JV team looks like, know what the bench players look like and what the returning starters look like and they are all really capable of being back here.

“We continued to prove (all season) why we belonged here, and I know they can do it again (next year).”