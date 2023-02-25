VERMILLION, S.D. -- Tea Area outlasted Vermillion 80-79 in double overtime Friday to knock the No. 2-ranked Tanagers out of the South Dakota girls basketball playoffs.

The Titans move on to the Class A Sweet 16 round, while Vermillion's season ends with a 20-2 record.

Brooklyn Voss led four Tanagers in double figures with 19 points. Taylor Reuvers had 18, followed by Kasey Hanson (14); Brooke Jensen (11) and Chandler Cleveland (10).

Katie Vaseka and Mara Grant both recorded a double-double for Tea Area, which improved to 13-9. Vaseka had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and Mara Grant had 28 points and 16 boards.