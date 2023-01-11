No. 5 Westwood girls rout No. 10 West Monona; stay unbeaten

SLOAN, Iowa -- Three Westwood girls scored in double figures as the Rebels stayed unbeaten with an impressive 69-31 victory over West Monona in a matchup of neighoring state-ranked teams Tuesday night,

Westwood jumped out to a 19-5 lead after the first quarter and increased their margin to 38-13 at halftime and 62-27 at the end of three periods.

"Defensively, we played very well last night. We were very active," Westwood head coach Vince Johnson said. "Our guards did a great job of putting pressure outside and in the passing lanes.Our bigs did a great job defending the middle inside."

Freshman forward Brenna Johnson scored 17 points to lead the Rebels, ranked No. 5 in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's latest Class 1A poll. Junior guard Jordan Shull addded 13 points and sophomore center Ashlyn Davis had 10 for Westwood, which raised its overall record to 12-0.

Junior Kaylee Goslar led West Monona with 12 points and eight rebounds. The Spartans, ranked No. 10 in the IGHSAA's Class 2A poll, entered the week undefeated. After losing to No. 7 Class 3A Cherokee 78-66 on Monday, and Westwood Tuesday, West Monona dropped to 8-2 overall.