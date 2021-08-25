'No one leaves here a loser': Hastings' memorable run at the LLWS comes to a close

The Hastings team left Nebraska more than two weeks ago and headed to Indianapolis for the Midwest Regional. After winning the tournament, Hastings went straight to Williamsport, won its opening game and became the first team from Nebraska to win two LLWS games.

After Tuesday's loss, the Hastings players gathered in the outfield and listened to their coaches. They shared hugs and gathered some infield dirt with Gatorade cups.

No, they're not leaving Williamsport empty-handed.

"I want them to be able to take with them an experience of a lifetime that truthfully no one could ever take away from them," Rader told the Journal Star before the LLWS began. "To me, the biggest thing is that bond that these guys have formed. I just think this is an experience that they will never ever, ever get in their lives."

Hastings will hold a community celebration for the team on Sept. 1. A team parade will take place at 5:30 p.m. and a reception will be held at Duncan Field beginning at 6.

