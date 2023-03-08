DES MOINES -- For most of the game Wednesday night, Remsen St. Mary's seemed well on its way to making the school's first appearance in the Iowa Class 1A boys basketball title game.

Instead, the evening ended in gut-wrenching fashion for the Hawks, as North Linn scored the final 14 points of the game to pull out a thrilling two-point victory at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Breck Betenbender's three-pointer with 32 seconds left gave the Lynx their first lead of the contest, 52-50, with 32 second remaining.

After the Lynx's Ben Wheatley fouled with three seconds left, Remsen St. Mary's called a timeout to set up a final shot. Jaxon Bunkers' jumper as the horn sounded rolled off the rim, sending North Linn to Friday afternoon's championship game against Grand View Christian.

"It's a heartbreaker because we worked so hard," Remsen St. Mary's head coach Justin Ruden said. "We wanted this goal of a championship game for seven years now and we just can't get there."

The Hawks, who lost their first game of the year to North Linn in last year's semifinals, came out looking for revenge Tuesday night, giving the unbeaten Lynx all they could handle in the first half. Remsen St. Mary's took a 17-6 lead after the first quarter on a Ryan Willman rebound basket with 30 seconds to play. The hoop capped a 8-0 run highlighted by three-pointers by seniors Jaxon Bunkers and Cael Ortmann.

Another Ortmann trey gave the Hawks their largest lead of the half, 24-9, with 4:24 left in the half. Two straight baskets by North Linn's Ty Pflughaupt cut the margin under double digits, 28-19 with 1:29 remaining. But Alex Schroeder answered with a trey to put the Hawks up by 12, 31-19 at halftime.

The Hawks held North Linn, which came in averaging 83.7 points per game, to their lowest first half output of the season, as they held the Lynx to 8-19 shooting from the floor and 3-9 from beyond the arch.

"I thought our defense was outstanding," Ruden said. "We scouted really well and we told the boys what they were going to run and we told them how to defend and they executed beautifully.

"I thought offensivelly, we hit some threews, which really helped us inside.We missed a couple of bunnises and a couple of free throws that probably could have made the difference."

North Linn head coach Mike Hilmer credited Remsen St. Mary's coaches Scott and Justin Ruden for coming up with a "great game plan."

They did a good job of shutting down all of our set plays,' Helmer said. "They had them down to a tee."

After the intermission, Remsen St. Mary's maintained a double-digit lead for most of the third quarter. Alex Schroeder's three-pointer put the Hawks up 45-29 with 45 seconds left in the period. Tate Haughenbury answered with a trey to cut the margin to 45-32 at the quarter's end.

Another Schroeder's try to start the final stanza gave Remsen St. Mary's a 16-point lead, 48-32.

"I was confident. I felt really good. I thought we had played a whale of a game. I thought we were the better team on the floor. I was not really afraid of losing. I knew they were going to make a run. I just didn't think we'd give up the lead."

With Remsen St. Mary's trademark style of play that rarely if ever gives up a big lead, the outcome looked grim for North Linn at the time.

"It just seems crazy because it seemed like it was over and then all of a sudden you look up and and you wonder how you won it," Hilmer said. "I'm a big destiny guy. Sometimes I think things just happen for a reason."

Remsen St. Mary's scored what turned out to be their final points of the game on a Bunkers jumper with 5:24 that made the score 50-38.

The Lynx then scored the last 14 points as the Hawks missed its last five shots and turned the ball over twice. Pflughaupt's three cut the margin to 50-44 with 3:45 left and Betenbender followed with a triple to trim the deficit to just one point, 50-49, with two minutes remaining.

"They shot some big threes at the end," Ruden said. "I think one was at least three feet behind the NBA line."

On the next Remsen St. Mary's possesion, Haughenbury came up with a steal. Bechen then found Betenbender open behind the arch.

"Mason just penetrated the lane and they helped off me enough that he kicked it out. I was trying not to think about it and pressure myself. I just got that opportunity and I just shot it and it went in."

Hilmer said his team switched to a zone press in the decisive fourth quarter because Remsen St. Mary's was "eating up" our man press. The change in strategy helped neutralize the Hawks' top scorer and primary ball handler Bunkers, who finished with 10 points and five assists, with just one turnover playing all 32 minutes.

"We adjusted who we were trying to get to handle the ball. I don't think that necessarily had a factor in them turning it over, but it took a little more time to get up the court," Hilmer said. "We just said said play solid defense, here's the two guys we can't let get shots off. Wee tried to faceguard a couple of kids and make the other kids beat us. Luckily they went cold and we just started to heat up. We probably had four or five different guys who had big shots down the stretch."

Bunkers said the team "kind of ran out of gas at the end."

"They got us playing ball that we don't like playing," he said after the game. "They got us out of our rhythm, a credit to them for doing that and not letting us win get into a groove toward the end. They deserved the win."

Pflughaupt finished with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including 5-of-7 from three-point range. Betenbender added 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including 4-of-5 from downtown.

Four Remsen St. Mary's players scored in double figures. Ortman and Homan had 12 each, with Ortmann hitting 4-of-12 shots and 4-9 from behind the arch, and Homan going 5-of-8 operating primarily from the low block. Ryan Willman and Bunkers had 10 each.

The loss ends storied high school basketball careers for four Hawk senior starters: Bunkers, Willman, Ortmann and Schroeder.

"We seniors, we worked so hard since third grade," Bunkers said after the game. "It really shows being down here four years in a row. We fell short of our goal making the championship.

As a four-year starter, Bunkers said his state tournament experience is something he'll never forget.

"No other kid gets to experience this," he said. "Every single team that helped me get here, and what I've been able to have during my career, I'm really blessed."