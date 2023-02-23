PONCA, Neb. -- The top five ranked Nebraska Class C2 girls basketball teams all hail from the northeast corner of the state.

The quartet -- Pender, Ponca, Crofton, Oakland-Craig and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic -- will all host regional finals contest Friday night, with the winners advancing to next week's state tournament.

Ponca (22-1) moved up to No. 1 in the Omaha World-Herald's weekly Class C-2 poll after knocking off Crofton, the previous top-ranked team, 39-34, in a subdistrict final at Crofton last week. The Warriors dropped to third in this week's poll.

Despite the loss, Crofton (22-2) made the district finals as a wildcard and earned the top seed in the 16-team field. The Warriors host #16 seed Columbus Lakeview Friday night.

Ponca, ranked second in the W-H poll, was seeded fifth in the district finals by the Nebraska Schools Athletic Association. The Indians (22-1) host #12 seed Summerland Friday night.

Pender, which climbed to No. 1 in the World-Herald poll, earned the No. 2 seed. The Pendragons (23-3) host #15 seed Humphrey/Lindsey Holy Family Friday night.

Guardian Angels (19-4), the #3 seed, hosts #14 Sutton in West Point.

Oakland-Craig (21-4), the fourth seed, hosts #13 Lincoln Luthern in Oakland.

Three more northeast Nebraska girls teams will compete for state berths Friday night.

Wayne (17-10). the #12 seed in Class C1-5, will play at #5 seed Lincoln Christian (21-3).

Hartington Cedar Catholic (19-6) the #4 seed in Class D1, will host #13 seed Niobrara/Verdigre.

Wynot (14-9), the #9 seed in Class D2, will meet #8 seed Overton in Seward.

The Nebraska Schools Activities Association's girls state tournament will take place March 1-4 in Lincoln.