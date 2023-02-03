CORALVILLE, Iowa -- Three Northwest Iowa girls were set to wrestle for state titles Friday night.

Three other area wrestlers were guaranteed medals at the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's first state girls wrestling tournament.

Unlike other IGHSAU-sanctioned sports, girl wrestlers compete in a single class, regardless of enrollment.

Sioux City North's Molly Sek, 34-4, moved into the championship match at 115 pounds after winning two more matches in Friday night. The junior was set to face No. 1 seed Molly Allen of Riverside in a rematch of the championship match in Region 2 at the Tyson Events Center on Jan. 27. Allen, 26-0, dominated that match, winning by technical fall, 20-4.

In the quarterfinals at state Friday, Sek upset No. 2 seed Adison Musser of Anamosa, recording a fall at 1:42. Musser, a junior, came into the match with a 44-2 record.

In the semi-finals, Sek won a technical fall over West Liberty's Silvia Garcia-Vasquez.

West Lyon's Jana TeWee, the No. 1 seed at 190 pounds, and Spencer's Olivia Huckfelt, No. 1 at 235 pounds, were set to wrestle for state championships late Friday night.

TerWee, 21-1, won by a 4-0 decision over Spencer's Kaylee Nachtigal in the quarterfinals, and recorded a fall over Rachel Eddy of Independence in the semi-finals.) 30-3 (Fall

Huckfelt, 44-0 won by fall over Boone's Clara Carpenter in the quarterfinals and by fall over Missouri Valley's Jocelyn Buffum in the semi-finals.

Two Ridge View wrestlers, Tatum Shepherd at 125 pounds, and Izzy Deeds at 145, were set to wrestler for fifth place finishes after each lost semi-final and consolation semi-final bouts.

Wilton's Hannah Rogers, 32-7, pulled out a tight 9-7 decision over Shepherd, 47-4, in the semi-finals. Shepherd, a junior, who recorded her 100th career high school victory at the regionals in Sioux City last month, then lost in the consolation semi-finals by fall to Ames' Alexis Winkey, 30-6.

Deeds, 23-3, lost in a 145-pound semi-final by fall to Logan-Magnolia's Nancy Bowman, 28-7. The junior then lost a tight 3-1 decision to Gilbert's Alex Harswick, 32-5, in a consolation semifinal.

Spencer's Shaylee Sutherland was the first area wrestler to win a medal Friday, finishing in seventh place at 135 pounds. Sutherland, 42-8, won by fall over Benton Community's Lizzy Wolf, 39-12, in the seventh-place match.

Below are the latest results involving Journal circulation wrestlers at the girls state tournament.

100

Cons. Round 2 - Isabel Ekchan (Ridge View) 24-14 won by decision over Aroura Preston (Spirit Lake Park) 20-8 (Dec 9-8)

Cons. Round 3 - Elizabeth Elliott (Newton) 20-5 won by fall over Isabel Ekchan (Ridge View) (Fall 1:16)

105

Cons. Round 2 - Chloe Sheffield (Decorah) 26-8 won by fall over Emerson Kelderman (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock) 15-9 (Fall 0:38)

Cons. Round 2 - Alexis Kolbet (Osage) 30-23 won by decision over Keira Hessenius (LeMars) 34-3 (Dec 5-4)

110

Cons. Round 2 - Morgan Krall (Independence) 38-19 won by decision over Josie Lennon (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 23-13 (Dec 7-6)

115

Quarterfinal - Molly Sek (Sioux City North) 34-4 won by fall over Adison Musser (Anamosa) 44-2 (Fall 1:42)

Semifinal - Molly Sek (Sioux City North) 34-4 won by tech fall over Silvia Garcia-Vasquez (West Liberty) 31-6 (TF-1.5 6:00 (19-4))

120

Cons. Round 2 - Ava Scranton (Anamosa) 43-12 won by fall over Kendra Berglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 37-13 (Fall 3:05)

Cons. Round 2 - Lexa Rozevink (Ames) 34-4 won by fall over Cora Schut (Sioux Center) 18-10 (Fall 0:43)

125

Quarterfinal - Tatum Shepherd (Ridge View) 47-4 won by fall over Adessa Leibfried (Bellevue) 32-7 (Fall 0:29)

Semifinal - Hannah Rogers (Wilton) 32-3 won by decision over Tatum Shepherd (Dec 9-7)

Cons. Semi - Alexis Winkey (Ames) 30-6 won by fall over Tatum Shepherd (Fall 1:11

135

Quarterfinal - Alexis Ross (Fort Dodge) 36-2 won by major decision over Shaylee Sutherland (Spencer) 42-8 (MD 11-2)

Cons. Round 4 - Shaylee Sutherland (Spencer) 42-8 won by fall over Annaliese Arciniega (Osage) 39-18 (Fall 1:40)

Cons. Round 5 - Dana Cleveland (Ankeny) 39-5 won by decision over Shaylee Sutherland (Dec 8-6)

7th place match: Shaylee Sutherland (Spencer) over Lizzy Wolf (Benton Community) 39-12 (Fall 1:30)

140

Cons. Round 2 - Kaydence Boorn (Wilton) 29-7 won by decision over Eunice Reyna Yoc (MOC-Floyd Valley) 21-10 (Dec 3-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Emily Watters (Anamosa) 46-10 won by fall over Avery Ballis (Okoboji/HMS) 15-6 (Fall 3:56)

Cons. Round 2 - Andelyn Cabalka (East Buchanan) 51-6 won by fall over Alyssa Schnoor (Sheldon/South O`Brien) 23-8 (Fall 0:44)

145

Quarterfinal - Isabella Deeds (Ridge View) 23-3 won by fall over Nancy Bowman (Logan-Magnolia) 28-7 (Fall 3:39)

Semifinal - Emma Peach (Iowa Valley, Marengo) 38-0 won by fall over Isabella Deeds (Fall 1:57)

Cons. Semi - Alex Harswick (Gilbert) 32-5 won by decision over Isabella Deeds (Dec 3-1)

155

Cons. Round 2 - Saydey Scholbrock (Crestwood, Cresco) 30-13 won by fall over Kasee Huss (MOC-Floyd Valley) 16-7 (Fall 5:58)

170

Quarterfinal - Libby Dix (Mount Vernon) 41-1 won by decision over Louise Meyer (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock) 23-4 (Dec 2-0)

Cons. Round 4 - Maya Fritz (Dallas Center-Grimes) 37-8 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Louise Meyer (UTB 3-2)

Cons. Round 2 - Addaly Miller (MOC-Floyd Valley) 19-7 won by decision over Rori Cook (Boone) 26-18 (Dec 2-0)

Cons. Round 3 - Addaly Miller won by major decision over Daynia Werner (Ridge View) 30-8 (MD 14-0)

Cons. Round 4 - Bella Porcelli (Southeast Polk) 44-2 won by fall over Addaly Miller (Fall 0:24)

Cons. Round 2 - Daynia Werner (Ridge View) 30-8 won by fall over Ellie Callahan (Mid-Prairie) 28-14 (Fall 2:41)

190

Quarterfinal - Jana TerWee (West Lyon) 21-1 won by decision over Kaylee Nachtigal (Spencer) 39-8 (Dec 4-0)

Semifinal - Jana TerWee (West Lyon) 21-1 won by fall over Rachel Eddy (Independence) 30-3 (Fall 7:30)

Cons. Round 4 - Kamryn Steines (Decorah) 27-7 won by decision over Kaylee Nachtigal (Spencer) (Dec 6-5)

Cons. Round 2 - Chloe Heefner (Prairie, Cedar Rapids) 35-9 won by fall over Maya Waldo (Ridge View) 24-20 (Fall 2:33)

235

Quarterfinal - Olivia Huckfelt (Spencer) 44-0 won by fall over Clara Carpenter (Boone) 26-9 (Fall 1:12)

Semifinal - Olivia Huckfelt won by fall over Jocelyn Buffum (Missouri Valley) 25-10 (Fall 0:57)

Cons. Round 2 - Kaylee De Jong (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley) 16-7 won by fall over Ellen Gerlock (S.W.A.T. Valkyrie) 30-6 (Fall 1:42)

Cons. Round 3 - Kaylee De Jong won by fall over Ciera Hutton-Spieker (Interstate 35) 22-5 (Fall 2:26)

Cons. Round 4 - Alyson Krum (East Buchanan) 43-9 won by fall over Kaylee De Jong (Fall 2:08)