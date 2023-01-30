Northwest Iowa wrestlers earn top 10 seeds at first IGHSAU's girls state tournament

CORALVILLE, Iowa -- Ten girls from Northwest Iowa earned top 10 seeds in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's inaugural state wrestling tournament.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class from eight regions advanced to the state tourney, which runs Thursday through Friday at the Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Unlike other state-sanctioned sports, the girl wresters will compete for championships in a single class, regardless of enrollment.

Forty-four wrestlers from The Journal's circulation area qualified for the IGHSAU's first state tournament.

West Lyon junior Jana TerWee (17-1) and Spencer junior Olivia Huckfelt (40-0) earned No. 1 seeds at 190 and 235 pounds, respectively.

Ridge View junior Tatum Shepherd (44-2) is the No. 3 seed, at 125 pounds, and her teammate, junior Izzy Deeds (20-1) is the 5 seed at 145 pounds.

Le Mars' Keira Hessenius (33-1) is the No. 5 seed at 105 pounds, and Central Lyon/George Little-Rock senior Louise Meyers is No. 6 at 170 pounds.

Spencer sophomore Shaylee Sutherland (39-6) is the 8 seed at 135 pounds, and her teammate, junior Kaylee Nachtigal (37-6) is the 8 seed at 190 pounds..

Sioux City North junior Molly Sek (30-4) is No. 10 at 115 pounds, and Sheldon/South O'Brien junior Alyssa Schnoor (22-6) is a 10 seed at 140 pounds.

TerWee, Huckfelt and Deeds all won individual championships at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Official Association girls’ state tournament in January 2022. Later that month, the IGHSAU approved all-girls state-sanctioned teams and tournaments, beginning this season.

Ridge View, a coop with Alta-Aurelia, River Valley and Storm Lake, and Spencer, each have seven qualifers in the first IGHSAU's girls wrestling state tournament. Le Mars has five wrestlers who qualified.

Sek is one of four wrestlers from Sioux City who earned state berths. Her teammates, freshman Danyka Peterson, qualified at 130 pounds. West senior Melonie Barillas and sophomore Alexandria Vaul advanced at 115 and 170 pounds, respectively.

Two Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestlers, freshman Josie Lennon and sophomore Kendra Berglund, qualified at 110 and 120 pounds, respectively.

Below are Journal circulation area wrestlers who will compete at the IGHSAU's tournament, which begins at 9 a.m. Thursday. They advanced after placing fourth or higher at one of two regionals at the Tyson Events Center Friday.

100

Olivya Mack, East Sac County; Isabel Ekchan, Ridge View; Aroura Preston, Spirit Lake Park

105

Emerson Kelderman, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock; Keira Hessenius, LeMars

110

Josie Lennon, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Kylie Hessenius, LeMars

115

Molly Sek, Sioux City North; Kailee Spencer, Spencer; Jolynn Tiefenthaler, Ridge View; Melonie Barillas, Sioux City West

120

Cora Schut, Sioux Center; Kendra Berglund, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Bailey Brady, LeMars; Breanna Johnson, Spencer

125

Tatum Shepherd, Ridge View; Kyiah Logan, Spencer

130

Destiny Brown, Ridge View; Danyka Peterson, Sioux City North; Olivia Villegas, East Sac County

135

Shaylee Sutherland, Spencer; Eliana Kooi, West Lyon; Angie Rivera, Denison-Schleswig

140

Alyssa Schnoor, Sheldon/South O`Brien; Avery Ballis, Okoboji/HMS; Eunice Reyna Yoc, MOC-Floyd Valley

145

Izzy Deeds, Ridge View; Kerene Panya, LeMars

155

Kasee Huss, MOC-Floyd Valley; Leila Kollasch, Spencer; Savanna Salen, LeMars; Claire Miller, Denison-Schleswig

170

Louise Meyer, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock; Daynia Werner, Ridge View; Addaly Miller, MOC-Floyd Valley; Alexandria Vaul, Sioux City West; Aria Rensink, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

190

Jana TerWee, West Lyon; Kaylee Nachtigal, Spencer; Elvia Topete Anzua, MOC-Floyd Valley; Maya Waldo, Ridge View; Kaylee De Jong, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

235

Olivia Huckfelt, Spencer; Hannah Illg-Keith of Sioux Central