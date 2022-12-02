Northwestern aims to keep rolling in NAIA football playoffs

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Through the first two rounds of the NAIA football playoffs, no team has put in more dominant performances on both sides of the ball than Northwestern College.

The Raiders scored touchdowns on their first five possessions in a 49-7 opening round win against Dickinson State (N.D.). In the quarterfinals last week against Marian (Ind.), Northwestern again jumped out to a commanding lead, scoring five touchdowns alone in the second quarter en route to a 52-27 victory.

"We’re really playing well in all three phases of the game now," Northwestern head coach Matt McCarty said. "We’re playing really well defensively and we’re getting the ball back to our offense quickly. Our offensive has been playing really effectively."

The Raiders will look to keep firing on all cylinders when they host Indiana Wesleyan in a semi-final game Saturday. The winner will claim a spot in the national championship tilt Dec. 17 in Durham, N.C.

Northwestern is making its third straight trip to the semi-finals. Two seasons ago, the Raiders advanced to the championship game before losing to Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 45-13.

Twelve of the Raiders' starters this season played in the 2021 title game in Grambling, La.

"I think the big thing we have for us is the experience we have," McCarty said. "We have a lot of players who have played in a lot of playoffs games, a lot of big games. So they understand what it takes."

Northwestern's only loss this season was to Morningside in the first game, 30-29. In their last two semi-final appearances, the Raiders played on the road at Morningside, winning a wild 44-41 come-behind victory in the spring of 2021 and then losing 28-19 last fall.

The GPAC rivals appeared to be on a collision course for the semis again this season, but the top-ranked Mustangs, the defending national champions, were upset by Kaiser (Fla.) 29-28 last weekend.

Morningside's loss paved the way for No. 3 ranked Northwestern to play this weekend at the friendly confines of De Valois Stadium, where they are a perfect 8-0 this season.

Kickoff is set for noon Saturday, which is forecast as a cold and windy day, with a high of 29 degrees and winds gusting up to 20 miles per hour.

McCarty said his team, which has been practicing outdoors in the snow and bitter cold this week, is "built to play in these type of conditions."

The Raiders offense is led by sophomore quarterback Jalyn Gramstad. The Raiders leading rusher, he has carried the ball 104 times for 804 yards, an average gain of 7.7 yards. His 20 rushing touchdowns ranks second in the NAIA. The former West Lyon prep also surpassed 2,000 yards passing this season last week against Marian. He has completed 149 of 216 passes for 2,104 yards and 20 touchdowns on the season.

"Jalyn has been an outstanding weapon for us offensively," McCarty said. "He has one of the leading rushers in the country and has done an outstanding job throwing the football as well. He's such a dual threat, he’s just made our offensive difficult to defend.''

Gramstad's favorite targets have been senior receivers Michael Storey and Cade Moser. Storey, from Spencer, has caught 66 balls for 1,009 and 13 touchdowns. In the win against Marian, Storey hauled in four TD passes in the second quarter.

Moser, who has been limited to seven games this season due to injury, has grabbed 40 balls for 583 yards and eight touchdowns.

"On the edges, we feel like we have two of the best receivers in the country in Cade and Mike," McCarty said. "It’s tough for a defense to defend all the weapons we have."

The Raiders are scoring an average of 44.9 yards per game, while holding opponents to an average of 10.8 points per game. The defense allows only 226.3 yards per game, which is fourth best in the NAIA.

Leading the Northwestern defense is sophomore linebacker Parker Fryar. The GPAC Defensive Player of the Game has recorded 95 tackles on the season, which includes 55 solo, 10 for loss and 1.5 sacks.

"Parker is a difference maker on that side of the field," McCarty said. "He finds himself around the football. He’s such a great athlete and such a disruptive force."

Anchoring the backend of the Raiders defense are senior safeties Jaden Snyder and Noah Van'T Hof. "Those two allow us to do so much defensively because they’re such smart football players," McCarty said.

The Raider defenders will be tested by an Indiana Wesleyan team that is averaging 36.1 points per game and 347.7 yards of total offense per game.

Dederrian Williams, who has rushed for 1,117 yards on the season, is tied for 12th nationally with 13 rushing TDs 13th with 93.1 yards per game.

Quarterback Xander Stokes has thrown for 2,203 yards and a program record 27 scores and just two interceptions while completing 64.7% of his passes. Stokes is fifth in the national rankings with a completion percentage of 64.7% and sixth with in scoring throws.

Jacquez Carter, the Mid-States Football Association Mideast Offensive Player of the Year, is 20th nationally with 813 receiving yards this season. His 11 receiving scores are tied for 12th in the rankings.

Indiana Wesleyan, the No. 5 seed, advanced to the semi-finals last weekend with a 24-13 home victory over Benedictine (Kan.) Two weeks earlier, the Wildcats, in only their fifth season as an NAIA football program, won their first postseason game, 14-7 against Avila (Mo.)