Northwestern College senior safeties Van't Hof, Snyder form special bond

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Anchoring the back end of a stingy Northwestern College defense, Noah Van't Hof and Jaden Snyder have a rapport that goes back to their elementary school days together.

"Being able to play with Jaden is just awesome," Van't Hof said. "We've been competing since we were four or five years old in sports. So it's really cool that we get to keep competing every day out there in practice, making each other better."

"I think there's definitely a special love and bond between us," Snyder added.

The senior All-American safeties helped lead the Red Raiders to the NAIA championship game Saturday vs Keiser (Fla.)

Though the duo also played on a state title football team at West Lyon as seniors, they agree this year's championship run is more gratifying.

"Noah had an incident that didn't let us go on that senior season journey together," Snyder told reporters at a press conference Monday at Northwestern's indoor practice facility. "So, this has been special to be with him throughout his career here."

Before West Lyon began its 2017 season, Van't Hof sustained major injuries when he and some of his friends set off a homemade fireworks bomb.

"It blew up a pipe," Van't Hof recalled. "The shrapnel tore into my leg. I broke my tibia and tore the patella in my knee."

Van't Hof was airlifted to a hospital, where he spent the next five days.

"When I woke up out of surgery, I didn't know if I’d ever walk again," he recalled.

Released from the hospital, he spent the next month in a wheelchair. Doctors thought it would take at least a year for him to make a full recovery. But through intensive rehabilitation, he rejoined his football teammates three months later, at the tail end of their championship season.

"It was a long, hard journey and it's definitely made me who I am today and I wouldn't have been able to do it without my teammates, coaches and mentors along the way, guiding me," Van't Hof recalled. "It's a blessing every single time I get to step out on the field and I really cherish those opportunities."

Van't Hof credits Northwestern head coach Matt McCarty for honoring his commitment to play for the Raiders after his injuries. Van't Hof stepped into Northwestern's starting lineup as a freshman. In the 2020 and 2021 seasons, he earned NAIA second-team All-American honors.

When the NAIA granted players an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Van't Hof opted to return for the 2022 season.

From Brookings to Orange City

While Van't Hof started at safety for the Raiders in their 45-13 loss to Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) in the 2020 NAIA championship game, Snyder punted for the team, but didn't play defense.

After leading West Lyon to the state title as a quarterback and defensive back, Snyder accepted a scholarship offer from NCAA Division I South Dakota State to play linebacker. After a year at Brookings, Snyder transferred to Northwestern to play both football and baseball.

Snyder credits defensive coordinator Billy Kirch, Van't Hof and former safety Devin Mouw with helping him learn the safety position. On Thursday, Snyder was named an All-American for the first time, receiving an honorable mention from the American Football Coaches Association.

This season, Snyder is tied for the team lead with eight pass break-ups, and also recorded two interceptions and 20 tackles. Van't Hof is second on the team with 36 tackles and also has three interceptions and four pass break-ups.

"Those guys are good erasers back there, so it allows our guys in front of them to play fast and aggressive," McCarty said of his two starting safeties. "They've done an outstanding job with that this year. The flexibility they give us defensively, being able to do different things, is definitely a big strength of ours."

Nationally-ranked defense

Snyder and Van't Hof are cornerstones in a defense that ranks fourth nationally in total defense (222.8 yards allowed per game) and rush defense (59.8 rushing yards allowed per game).

Leading the defense in multiple statistical categories is sophomore linebacker Parker Fryar. Named a first-team AFCA All-American on Thursday, Fryar led the team in tackles for the third-straight season, recording 108. The GPAC Defensive Player of the Year also was forced two fumbles, intercepted two passes and recorded six pass break-ups.

"He's really a playmaker on that side of the ball for us, whether it's in the run game or the pass game, Parker is going to find his way around the football," McCarty said.

Parker said teamwork makes the Raiders' defense special.

"I'm really blessed to have a bunch of leaders on the team," he said. "I can always look to others if I'm confused, and they can look to me."

Keiser's running game

The Raiders defense will look Saturday to slow down a Keiser offense that has averaged 31.9 points per game and rushed for 136 yards per game. The Seahawks have two 1,000-yard rushers, All-American Marques Burgess and Jaden Meizinger. Meizinger, who stepped into the starting lineup after Burgess, an NFL prospect, was slowed by injury. He rushed for 149 yards in Keiser's 31-21 victory over No. 2 ranked Grand View in the semi-finals. The Seahawks earlier knocked off No. 4 Bethel (Tenn.) and top-ranked Morningside on the road.

Keiser, 10-3, is undefeated against NAIA opponents this season, with their only losses against Valdosta State University, No. 2 ranked in NCAA Division II, Mississippi College, another NCAA Division II school, and Lindenwood University, a NCAA Division I FCS program.

"They're really big and physical up front," Kirch said. "Those two running backs are hard to tackle and they're well coached. Number one, we've got to stop the runs. Our guys have been great at that, but we got to do that Saturday. Our job in the secondary is to keep the ball in front of us."

Van't Hof and Snyder say they're up to the challenge.

"Getting that COVID year, it just felt like a gift to have this extra run with these guys," Van't Hof said. "It's just been so unbelievably special to make another run at a national title. I couldn't ask for anything more."

Win or lose, Saturday will be the final time the two childhood friends and teammates step on the field together.

"I just know if I'm doing something great, Jaden’s my biggest cheerleader and then when he does something great, I'm his. It's just really fun to have that," Van't Hof said.

"We love each other. We know we're both there for each other, and what's best for each other," Snyder added. "it's a unique bond and I wouldn't trade it for anything."