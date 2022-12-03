Northwestern dominates Indiana Wesleyan, 38-7, to reach NAIA championship game

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Northwestern College’s offense heated up quickly in the bitter cold Saturday.

The Red Raiders scored on their first three possessions in the first quarter against Indiana Wesleyan. The early barrage of points proved more than enough, as NWC tacked on three more TDs in the second half while the stingy Raiders defense limited the Wildcats to a single late-game score.

The dominating 38-7 victory sends the Raiders to the NAIA national championship game in Durham, N.C. on Dec. 17. NWC will face Kaiser (Fla.), which upset Grandview 38-21 in another semi-final contest Saturday in Des Moines.

"We had a great week of practice," Northwestern head coach Matt McCarty said in an interview on the field after the game as his players celebrated in the locker room. "They came ready to play. Right now this group is just totally locked in."

NWC outgained the Wildcats in total yards, 373 to 183. Sophomore quarterback Jalyn Gramstad fueled the Raiders high-octane offense with 252 all-purpose yards, passing for a game-high 160 yards and two touchdowns and running for a game-high 92 yards and two more scores.

"Jalyn is a great weapon," McCarty said. "He’s a special football player."

Indiana Wesleyan head coach Jordan Langs agreed.

"Their quarterback is as good as we’ve seen this year," Langs said of Gramstad. "He’s as good an athlete as we’ve seen."

Gramstad, the Raiders leading rushing, credited his offensive linemen for opening holes and giving him time to throw to his receivers downfield.

"I have to give them a shout out whenever I can," the sophomore from Lester said. In the last two quarters, "we went down the field and scored twice. That was all the O line up front. They make my job easier."

After leading 17-0 at halftime, the Raiders crossed the goal line three more times, effectively putting the game out of reach. Gramstad tossed a 18-yard pass to Blake Anderson at the 7:11 mark of the quarter, capping a four-play, 44-yard scoring drive.

After connecting with Michael Storey pn a 21-yard pass to the IWU 2-yard line, Gramstad crossed the goal line on the next play. The PAT made the score 31-0.

The score was Gramstad's 22nd rushing touchdown this season, which ranks second in the NAIA.

Konner McQuilla's three-yard TD with 7:15 left in the fourth quarter capped the Raiders scoring.

Indiana Wesleyan's lone score came on a Dederrian Willi two-yard TD with 5:57 left in the game.

A large and boisterous Northwestern crowd celebrated the Raiders' second trip to the NAIA championship game in three years as the final seconds ticked off the clock. The robust turnout for the first Saturday in December came despite game day temps falling into the low 20s and gusting winds that made it feel more like 5 degrees above zero. On the edges of the field were remnants of the snow the field crews pushed off the artifical surface this week.

For the third straight playoff game, Northwestern got off to a fast start Saturday. The Raiders scored touchdowns on their first five possessions in a 49-7 opening round win against Dickinson State (N.D.)., and five first half TDs in their 52-27 quarterfinal win over Marian (Ind.) last weekend.

After taking the opening kickoff Saturday, the Raiders scored their first touchdown just six plays later on a 27-yard pass from Gramstad to Storey. During the 65-yard scoring drive, which took just 3:09, Gramstad was 4 for 4, hitting on passes of 14- and 5-yards to Storey and 10-yards to Cade Moser.

Northwestern’s defense forced a three-and-out on Indiana Wesleyan’s first possession. Punting from his own end zone, Ethan Collins got off a wobbly punt that traveled just 23 yards to the IWU 29.

After completing a 14-yard pass to Konner McQuilla, Gramstad ran around right end, going untouched into the end zone for a 15-yard score.

"The biggest thing for us today was spreading the ball around and getting it to our playmakers," McCarty said. "I think early on we were able to get the ball to Cade, to Mike. Konner did a nice job."

After forcing another Indiana Wesleyan three-and-out, Northwestern got the ball back at its own 28. On third and eight, Gramstad dropped back to pass. Under a heavy rush, he scrambled and took off on a 32-yard gain, juking a Wildcat defender mid-way through the run.

"He was almost sacked and he turns it into a 30-yard gain," McCarty said. "He's done that so many times this year."

NWC’s drive stalled after the Wildcats sacked Gramstad for a 7-yard loss on a third and goal play at the three-yard line. A 27-yard Eli Stader field goal increased the NWC lead to 17-0.

After Northwestern dominated the first quarter, outgaining IWU, 155 yards to 3, the Wildcats picked up their 1st, first down on a big play at the 11:21 mark of the second period. Indiana Wesleyan’s star receiver Jacquez Carter got behind the defense for a 37-yard bomb from quarterback Xander Stokes, giving the Wildcats the ball at the NWC 26.

The Wildcats moved the ball down to the Raiders’ five yard line. But on a second goal play, cornerback Gavin Lorenzen deflected a Stokes pass intended for Xavier Gordon, allowing linebacker Parker Fryar to intercept the ball in the end zone.

"That was a great play by Gavin," Fryar said. "I was just super surprised to see the ball pop up and I just grabbed it our of instinct."

After forcing the Raiders punt, IWU got the ball back and drove to the NWC 30. But the Wildcats turned the ball over on downs after Stokes pass on fourth and seven fell incomplete.

The Raiders defense, which entered the game holding opponents to an average of 10.8 points, shut down a Wildcat offense that averaged 36.1 points per game and 347.7 yards of total offense per game.

"Our defense is playing great team defense right now," McCarty said. "You can pick any of the 11 as the player of the game. That’s what makes this group special.'

Fryar, the GPAC Defensive Player of the Game, said his unit stuck to the game plan.

"We just really have disciplined play on defense," the sophomore from Waukee, Iowa, said. "We stuck to what our coach told us to do. Even if we get into touch spots in the red zone, when they’re about to score, it always works out in the end."

The Raiders sacked Stokes four times and limited him to 135 yards passing. Stokes was 11 of 13 with just his third interception of the year. Carter caught six balls for 102 yards.

Indiana Wesleyan, which started its NAIA football program five years ago, advanced to the semi-finals for the first time in school history after winning its first playoff game two weekends ago.

"I thought Northwestern played a great game today and we didn’t play our best," Lands said. "We’ve only been playing football for five years. So for us to be in this postions, it’s a blessing. It’s a good taste of what level we have to get to in order to be there."

Northwestern advances to the NAIA title game against Keiser, which upset top-ranked and defending champion Morningside in the quarterfinals last weekend. Morningside handed the Raiders their only loss, 30-29, in the season opener.