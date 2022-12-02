Northwestern ends women's volleyball season with pool win at NAIA national tournament

SIOUX CITY -- Northwestern College ended its season on a high note Friday.

The Red Raiders swept SAGU in three sets, 25-20, 27-25, 25-16, in their second and final pool play match at the NAIA women's national volleyball tournament at the Tyson Events Center.

Marian ended Northwestern's bid to return to the quarterfinals for a second straight year after the Knights beat SAGU (Texas) Thursday night. Marian, the No. 3 seed in Pool H, upset the top seeded Red Raiders in four sets in their opening match Wednesday.

"I’ve been doing this 18 years and I think this is the first season we ended with a win," Northwestern head coach Kyle Van Den Bosch said. "Obviously, this is not what we were hoping for. But it always feels a little better when you win."

SAGU, which entered its first NAIA tournament in Sioux City with a 33-0 record, jumped out to a 6-3 in the first set against Northwestern. But the Raiders then went on a 11-1 run to take a 14-7. Northwestern never relinquished the lead the rest of the way. A Macay Van't Hul kill, with an assist from Liv Reits, closed out the set, 25-20.

The Raiders led by as many as six points mid-way through the second set, the last time at 18-12. But the Lions went on a 12-2 run to take a 24-20 lead.

Northwestern scored the next points, with a Van't Hul kill tying the score at 24 apiece. After a Emma Topkins kill gave SAGU a set point at 25-24, Van't Hul tied it again with another kill. A Jazlin De Haan kill, with an assist from Olivia Granstra, gave NWC a 26-25. An ace serve from Granstra closed out the set for the Raiders.

In the third and final set, the Raiders jumped out to a 19-10 lead. The Lions drew got within seven points, 22-15, but NWC scored the last three point, punctuated by a match ending kill by Bekah Horstman.

Alysen Dexter had a team-high 11 kills and De Haan had 10. Van't Hul had 3 blocks and Horstman added two.

"I thought all of our girls played pretty well," Van Den Bosch said.

"I thought Jadeyn Schutt was phenomenal serving the ball. She had 6 aces, which is a lot of aces in three sets."

Northwestern was bolstered by a large -- and at times boisterous -- contingent of fans who made the short trip from Orange City to Sioux City for the 4 p.m. match.

After the match, the Raider players celebrated and exchanged hugs with each other and Van Den Bosch. The head coach said the end-of-the-season goodbyes, which are often tearful, are never easy.

"This tournament is always so much fun but only one team wins it," he said. "It’s hard to be done."

"We have six seniors who have all been key parts of our team,'' he added. "They have been foundation players in our program for 4 or 5 years now."