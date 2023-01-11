Northwestern Football's Matt McCarty wins national Coach of the Year award

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Matt McCarty, who led Northwestern College to the NAIA national championship this season, has been honored as the 2022 American Football Coaches Association's NAIA Coach of the Year.

McCarty, who has compiled a record of 67-18 with two national championship game appearances in his seven seasons as the Raiders head coach, was honored with the national award for the first time in his career.

The winners are selected by a vote of active AFCA members at four-year schools in the association’s five divisions.

After winning 13 straight after a week one loss to Morningside, Northwestern defeated Keiser University (Fla.) 35-25 with 28 second half points to claim the school's third National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics national title, the first time since 1983 under Larry "Bub" Korver.

Matt McCarty, sidelines Northwestern College head coach Matt McCarty has been named the 2022 American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) NAIA Coach of the Year.

Last season, Northwestern led the NAIA in rushing touchdowns (44), third down conversions (55%), red zone touchdowns (54), and were in the top-5 in yards per game (2nd), passing touchdowns (T2nd), yards per rush (2nd), PATs (2nd), points per game (3rd), first downs per game (4th), and defensive touchdowns (T5th).

Under McCarty, the Raiders have reached the NAIA playoffs for six straight seasons and have gone 36-5 over the last three seasons.

Since the AFCA began presenting national coach of the year honors at the NAIA level in 2006, McCarty becomes the eighth GPAC winner of the 16 seasons it has been awarded. He joins former GPAC member and then University of Sioux Falls coach Kalen DeBoer (2006, 2008-09) and Morningside's Steve Ryan (2012, 2018-19, 2021) to win the national award.

McCarty was named NAIA Region IV Coach of the Year by the AFCA in December, earning the honor for the second time in his tenure in Orange City and his first time outright. He won the honor in a co-Coach of the year with Ryan in in 2017, leading the Raiders to a 10-2 (7-1 Great Plains Athletic Conference record with a trip to the NAIA quarterfinal round in just his second season as head coach.

In his seven seasons, McCarty has gone 52-11 in the GPAC, and has posted a record of 10-5 in the NAIA playoffs, including two championship game appearances.

McCarty accepted the Coach of the Year at the annual AFCA Convention in Charlotte, N.C.

2022 AFCA Coach of the Year Winners also included:

-- Division I (FBS): Sonny Dykes, TCU;

-- Division I (FCS): John Stiegelmeier, South Dakota State;

-- Division II: Brandon Moore, Colorado School of Mines;

-- Division III: Steve Johnson, Bethel (Minn.)

Northwestern College NAIA football press conference Northwestern College head coach Matt McCarty shares a laugh with wide receiver Cade Moser, left, and Jalyn Gramstad during a press conference …