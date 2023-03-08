LANGSTON, Okla. -- Northwestern's second-half comeback fell short as the Red Raiders dropped a 87-82 decision to Southwesternern (Kan.) in the opening round of the NAIA men's basketball national tournament Tuesday night.

Trailing between 5-8 points through the first eight minutes of the second half, Northwestern went on a 7-0 run to come within a point on a pair of the Moundbuilders on free throws by Dillon Carlson.

The two teams then went on to trade baskets near the 10-minute mark before Southwestern again stretched their lead to five points with 6:49 remaining.

The Raiders took their first lead with six minutes on the clock, as Craig Sterk muscled home a tough layup to put his team up 70-69. Northwestern’s lead went up to as many as five points on Sterk’s free throws with 3:48 left, but the Moundbuilders took the lead back on a three-pointer from Trey Abasolo and never looked back.

Carlson led Northwestern in scoring with 23 points, and Sterk added 21 points. Matt Onken contributed 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Northwestern closes its season at 20-10.