Northwestern to host Marian in NAIA quarterfinals after 1st round win over Dickinson St.

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Northwestern College will host Marian (Ind.) in the quarterfinal round of the NAIA football playoffs on Nov. 26. The No. 3-ranked Red Raiders advanced with a 49-7 opening round win over No. 17-ranked Dickinson State University (N.D. on a cold and windy day Saturday at De Valois Stadium.

Aided by four-straight three-and-outs by the Red Raider defense, Northwestern was able to jump out to a fast 35-0 lead against the Blue Hawks. The Raiders, in turn, scoring touchdowns on their first five offensive possessions.

“The game couldn’t have started any better for us,” Northwestern head coach Matt McCarty said. “Had them into the wind and our defense did a great job of forcing three and outs, getting the ball back to our offense quickly.”

The first quarter was highlighted by two rushing scores by sophomore quarterback Jalyn Gramstad and junior running back Konner McQuillan. With under a minute in the first quarter, Gramstad found senior receiver Cade Moser from 47-yards out to take a commanding lead.

A botched Blue Hawk punt set up a very short field for the Red Raiders to begin the second quarter, as the DSU punt was returned more yards (8) then the punt went (7). A two-play nine-yard drive saw Gramstad scamper for his second score of the day would ensue. Later, Gramstad again for the third time on the day, would find the end zone with a 44-yard sprint down the far sideline to make it 35-0 Red Raiders.

After the Gramstad touchdown run, the Red Raider defense got in on some action, forcing the first Dickinson State turnover of the day. A pass looking to be picked off in the air, then appearing to be brought in by the Blue Hawk receiver, eventually was safely cradled in the arms of Morris Hofer (Jr., Onida, S.D.) in one of the most acrobatic interceptions of the season.

“Hofer’s interception was one of the best effort plays I’ve ever seen,” noted McCarty. “But that’s Morris, he plays with a high motor and has played super disruptive defense all year long!”

A Dickinson State touchdown late in the half would be their lone score of the day, as Northwestern took a 35-7 lead into the locker room.

The scoring would slow down in the second half, as the Raider play calling shifted to a more run-heavy approach to work the game clock. In the first possession of the third quarter, Logan Meyer found the end zone, capping of a 13-play, 75-yard drive that melted eight minutes off the clock.

The final Raider score came early in the fourth quarter, as Moser would bring down his second touchdown grab of the game, making it 49-7 late. Late in the fourth quarter, on the final drive for the Blue Hawks, Nate Rice, a junior from Sioux City, sealed the deal and kept the Blue Hawks off the board with a pick in the end zone. The interception led to the Red Raiders kneeling out the rest of the clock, walking off the field with the 49-7 victory.

“With Jalyn and Konner , our offensive line played outstanding today," McCarty said. "Konner ran with great bursts, running at a different speed out there. Jalyn was able to create some huge plays with his legs.”

No. 8 ranked Marian, a member of the Mid-States Football Association (MFSA), defeated Saint Xavier (Ill.) 41-7 in the first round Saturday. The Knights will travel to Orange City for a noon kickoff on Nov. 26.

It's the second year in a row the two teams have met in the NAIA quarterfinals. In 2021, Northwestern defeated Marian 25-20 at home. each team has taken a game in the two-game series history.