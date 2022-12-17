Northwestern wins first NAIA title since 1983 as Gramstad passes for 247 yards, runs for 148 more

DURHAM, N.C. -- With Northwestern College clinging to a 28-25 lead with 2:06 left in the game, quarterback Jayln Gramstad, standing in shotgun formation, took the snap from center and started to run up the middle.

Seeing his path blocked by a Keiser defender, the sophomore cut back, eluding the would-be-tackler, and ran around right end for a 19-yard touchdown.

The dramatic run secured a 35-25 victory and the Red Raiders' third NAIA national championship, the first since 1983.

Gramstad, the Raiders' leading rusher this season, weaved, dodged and swerved past defenders throughout the day at Durham County Memorial Stadium, finishing with 148 yards rushing on 22 carries, with many of the yards coming on key third down scrambles. The dual-threat QB also passed for 247 yards and three more scores.

"Jayln is such a dynamic athlete," Northwestern head coach Matt McCarty told the Journal after the game. "He had some huge runs in that game at key times. I think he’s the best weapon in the country and he showed it today."

With the game tied 7-7 at halftime, the Raiders exploded for 28 points in the second half. After getting the ball first in the third quarter, Northwestern faced s 3rd and 4 from its own 31-yard line. The Raiders called a reverse, with senior wide receiver Cade Moser taking the handoff. Moser swept around left end and ran for a 64-yard TD.

"We were trying to take advantage of how aggressive they were on defense," McCarty said. "Cade’s got great speed and he was really able to punish them with that."

It was Moser's second big scoring play of the game. In the second quarter, on 1st and 10 from the NWC 31-yard line, Gramstad found Moser wide open around mid-field. Then he ran untouched into the end zone.

McCarty credited offensive coordinator Jake Menage for calling a "really great pass play" that seemed to confuse the Seahawks' secondary.

"They kind of lost Cade and he’s not the guy you want to lose in coverage," McCarty said.

The scoring play and PAT came on the first play from scrimmage after the Seahawks had taken a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard run by Marques Burgess at the 4:51 mark of the second quarter. The score capped a 13-play, 98-yard scoring drive that ate up 7:20.

Keiser's second touchdown of the game tied the game, a two-yard Shea Spencer pass to Michael Robinso with 2:15 left in the third quarter and Chance Gagnon's extra point tied the game at 14-14.

The Seahawks had a golden opportunity to score another touchdown on their next possession after Northwestern's Michael Storey fumbled after catching a short pass from Gramstad. Keiser's Wendol Philord recovered the ball at the NWC 21-yard line. But the Raiders defense held, forcing the Seahawks to settle for a Gagnon 26-yard field goal at the 2:09 mark. That gave the Seahawks a 17-14 lead, their last of the game.

On the ensuing possession, Gramstad connected with Konner McQuilla for a 64-yard touchdown pass to put the Raiders back on top. Eli Stader's PAT gave Northwestern a 21-17 lead.

The fourth quarter began with the Raiders defense stopping the Seahawks just short of a first down at midfield on a 4th-and-one play.

"They made some huge plays down the stretch," McCarty said of his defense, which limited a Keiser offense that averaged over 400 yards per game to just 276 yards. NAIA All-America linebacker Parker Frayer had a team-high 12 tackles, including four solos.

The Raiders made it a two-score game with 11:05 left in the fourth quarter when Gramstad connected with senior tight end Blake Anderson for a three-yard TD.

The Seahawks responded on their next possesion, as a one-yard scoring run by Bryce Veasley capped a 43-yard, 10-play drive. Keiser was aided by a pass interference call that wiped out an interception by Raider linebacker Parker Fryar.

Veasley connected with Robinso on a two-point conversion, cutting the Raiders lead to 28-25.

After the kickoff, the Raiders got the ball back with 7:11 left in the game. Gramstad ran for a total of 48 yards on the 9-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by his 19-yard scoring run.

With time running out, Veasley, who came in as quarterback after starter Shea Spencer was knocked out of the game with an injury early in the third quarter, launched a pass deep down field. Fifth-year senior safety Noah Van't Hof intercepted the ball, sealing the victory for the Raiders.

It was the second pick of the day for the two-time NAIA All-American, who was named the Defensive Player of the Game.

It was a fitting end for Van't Hoff and the rest of a large senior class, which lost in the title game two years ago to Lindsey-Wilson (Ky.)

“It just felt like such a long journey that we arrived in the end," Van't Hof said. "I was just so happy to be there with my coaches, teammates, and fans. It was an overwhelming emotional moment."

Gramstad, who named the Offensive Player of the Game Saturday, started at outside linebacker in the spring 2021 championship game. After playing defensive back in the fall 2021 season, he was switched to quarterback during last spring's practice.

After starting quarterback Blake Fryar went down with an injury in the fourth game this year, Gramstad stepped in to lead the team to 10 straight wins. His 23 rushing touchdowns were second best in the NAIA.

During Saturday's game, the former West Lyon standout drew rave reviews from the announcing crew from ESPN3, which streamed the championship game live. Play-by-play announcer Shawn Kenney even compared him to Superman at one pont.

"You see how he put up the numbers he did during the regular season," Kenney told the audience. "What an incredible, incredible performance."

ESPN3 sideline reporter Hayley Lewis asked a jubilent Gramstad about making "quite a few blocks" during the game.

"Whatever it takes to win, running the ball, passing the ball, making a block," Gramstad replied. "I love this team and whatever it takes to get the job done and win, I'll do it."