Northwestern wins third NAIA football national title as Gramstad passes for 247 yards, runs for 148 more

DURHAM, N.C. -- With Northwestern College clinging to a 28-25 lead with 2:06 left in the game, quarterback Jayln Gramstad, standing in shotgun formation, took the snap from center and started to run up the middle.

Seeing his path blocked by a Keiser defender, the sophomore cut back, alluding the would-be-tackler, and ran around right end for a 19-yard touchdown.

The dramatic run secured a 35-25 victory and the Red Raiders' third NAIA national championship, the first since 1983.

Gramstad, named the Offensive Player of the Game, weaved, dodged and swerved past defenders all day long at Durham County Memorial Stadium, finishing with 148 yards rushing on 22 carries, with many of the yards coming on key third down scrambles. The dual-threat QB also passed for 247 yards and three more scores.

"You see how he put up the numbers he did during the regular season," said Shawn Kenney, the play-by-play announcer for ESPN3, which televised the NAIA title game live. "What an incredible, incredible performance."

With the game tied 7-7 at halftime, the Raiders exploded for 28 points in the second half. After getting the ball first in the third quarter, Northwestern faced 3rd and 4 from its own 31-yard line. The Raiders called a reverse, with senior wide receiver Cade Moser taking the handoff. Moser swept around left end and ran for a 64-yard TD.

It was Moser's second big scoring play of the game. In the second quarter, on 1st and 10 from the NWC 31-yard line, Gramstad found Moser wide open around middle field. The Rock Valley, Iowa, then ran untouched into the end zone.

The scoring play and PAT came on the first play from scrimmage after the Seahawks had taken a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard run by Marques Burgess at the 4:51 mark of the second quarter. The score capped a 13-play, 98-yard scoring drive that ate up 7:20.

Keiser's second touchdown of the game tied the game, a two-yard Shea Spencer pass to Michael Robinso with 2:15 left in the third quarter and Chance Gagnon's extra point tied the game at 14-14.

Gagnon 26-yard field goal at the 2:09 mark of the third quarter gave the Seahawks a 17-14 lead, their last of the game.

On the ensuing possession, Gramstad connected with Konner McQuilla for a 64-yard touchdown pass. Eli Stader's PAT put the Raiders back on top 21-17.

The Raiders made it a two-score game with 11:05 left in the fourth quarter when Gramstad connected with senior tight end Blake Anderson for a three-yard TD pass.

The Seahawks responded on their next possesion, as a one-yard scoring run by Bryce Veasley capped a 43-yard, 10-play drive. Keiser was aided by a pass interference call that wiped out an interception by Raider linebacker Parker Fryar.

Veasley connected with Robinso on a two-point conversion, cutting the Raiders lead to 28-25.

After the kickoff, the Raiders got the ball back with 7:11 left in the game. Gramstad ran for a total of 48 yards on the 9-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by his 19-yard scoring run.

With time running out, Veasley, who came in as quarterback after starter Shea Spencer was knocked out of the game with an injury early in the third quarter, launched a pass deep down field. Senior safety Noah Van't Hof intercepted the ball, sealing the game for the Raiders.

It was the second pick of the day for Van't Hof, who was named the Defensive Player of the Game.

The Raiders defense limited a Seahawks offense that averaged over 400 yards per game to just 276 yards.

NAIA All-America linebacker Parker Frayer had a team-high 12 tackles, including four solos.