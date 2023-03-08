DUBUQUE, Iowa – Northwestern team fell 74-64 to the hot-shooting Freed-Hardeman in the first round of the NAIA women's national basketball tournament on the campus of Clarke University in Dubuque.

Shooting 60% from the floor in the first half, the Lady Lions raced out to a 43-23 advantage at halftime. The Red Raiders battled back in the second half, outscoring the Lady Lions 41-31 in the third and fourth quarters, but it proved to be just too much to overcome.

With eight minutes left in the game, an Emilee Danner basket cut the FHU lead down to single digits for the first time since it was 17-10 FHU late in the first quarter. The Raiders sliced the lead down to five thanks to an old fashioned three-point play and a deep ball from Kylie Foss, and trailed by five three different times, the last time being with just over two minutes remaining. But Freed-Hardeman knocked down their free throw attempts down the stretch to seal the win.

Molly Schany notched her fifth double-double of the season with her game-high 18 points and 12 rebounds. She now has 13 double-doubles in her Red Raider career. Maddie Jones added 17 points and Emilee Danner had 14.

The Red Raiders finished the season 19-12.