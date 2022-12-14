Northwestern's Jalyn Gramstad leads football team to NAIA championship game with explosive passing and rushing

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Going into this season, Northwestern College head coach Matt McCarty believed he had two quarterbacks who "could get us to the national championship."

The Red Raiders returned senior Blake Fryar, who passed for 2,172 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2021. Backing him up was sophomore Jalyn Gramstad, who played defensive back his first two seasons before being moved to quarterback during last spring's practices.

After Northwestern started the 2022 season 2-1, Fryar went down with an injury on the first play of the second half against Concordia University. Trailing 10-0 at halftime, Gramstad stepped to help rally the Raiders to a 34-10 victory, throwing for 179 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 184 yards and four scores.

"I think we all had confidence that I was going to be able to go in and turn that game around," Gramstad recalled at a news conference Monday as he sat next to McCarty.

Gramstad remained the starting signal caller the rest of the season, even after Fryar returned from the injured list. With Gramstad at the helm, Northwestern continued on an offensive roll that fueled nine straight wins and a trip to the NAIA championship game in Durham, N.C. Saturday.

The Raiders, who left Tuesday for North Carolina, enter the title game against Keiser (Fla.) averaging 44.38 points per game and 467.2 total yards per game.

An explosive dual-threat, Gramstad has passed for 2,264 yards and 22 touchdowns and also rushed for a team-high 965 yards and 22 touchdowns. The latter is the second-most in the NAIA this season.

"His run game is really special," senior wide receiver Cade Moser said.

Gramstad's offensive prowess was on full display during Northwestern's 38-7 semifinal home win over Indiana Wesleyan on Dec. 2, as he piled up 252 total yards, passing for a game-high 160 yards and two touchdowns and running for a game-high 92 yards and two more scores.

McCarty said Gramstad has continued to improve throughout the season, emerging as a team leader.

"He had prepared really well that entire time when he wasn't our starter," the head coach said. "He does a great job of just pushing his teammates. He commands the huddle really well. And, his playmaking ability, he's an ultimate competitor and believes that he can succeed on every single snap."

Gramstad's favorite targets this season have been All-American receivers Michael Storey and Moser. Storey, a senior from Spencer, Iowa, has caught 71 passes for 1,096 and 14 touchdowns, while Moser, limited to eight games this season due to injury, has grabbed 42 balls for 616 yards and eight touchdowns.

Senior tight end Blake Anderson and sophomore wideout Tanner Schouten have 509 and 412 yards receiving, respectively. Junior running back Konner McQuillan has rushed for 772 and 11 touchdowns.

"I've got a plethora of athletes around me that make my job easy," Gramstad said.

The running game and passing attack starts up front with a veteran offensive line, led by two All-GPAC First-Team selections, senior left tackle Greg Will and senior left guard Darlin Marquez.

Offensive coordinator Jake Menage said his unit, which strives "to be better every single week," looks for matchups each game to see which ones work best.

"We feel like we have so much talent at so many positions, if you want to take something away we feel there's another guy that can beat you," Menage said Monday. "We don't have any selfish guys that care who's getting the ball. It's just about winning at the end of the day."

On Saturday, the Raiders face a Keiser defense that slowed down high-scoring offenses in three road playoff wins over higher-ranked opponents. The Seahawks began their postseason run with a 27-17 victory over No. 4 Bethel (Ind.) and upset top-ranked Morningside in Sioux City the next week, 29-28. Keiser knocked off No. 2 ranked Grand View, 38-21 in Des Moines to reach the title game.

"It's an outstanding run," McCarty said. "They're an outstanding football team. We're going to have to control the line of scrimmage to be successful this weekend."

The Seahawks have limited opponents to 20.4 points per game and just 92.8 yards rushing per contest.

"They've got a good defense," Menage said. "They've been pretty good against the run. So, we know that'll be a challenge. We run the ball well and I feel confident about our pass game too, so we'll have to feel it out as the game goes on."

Gramstad, who led West Lyon High School to a state championship in 2019 as a quarterback and defensive back, is ready for Saturday's challenge.

"It's been a crazy ride to get here, but it's been what I've always dreamed of ever since I committed here," he said.

Next: On Friday, the Journal focuses on the Northwestern, led by two senior safeties and childhood friends Jaden Snyder and Noah Van't Hof, whose senior season at West Lyon High School was marred after Van't Hof suffered major injuries after a fireworks accident.