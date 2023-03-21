SIOUX CITY -- For the first time, Sioux City's three public high schools won't play in the same class for football.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association this week released its final classifications and team groupings for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

As expected, Sioux City West was bumped down from Class 5A to 4A, under a new class-determining formula that factors in not only traditional enrollment figures, but also the number of students receiving free- or reduced-priced lunches.

Officials from public schools in Sioux City and other large cities with higher than average rates of poverty contend they've long been at a disadvantage competing in football against more affluent districts like those in suburban Des Moines.

West, which already had the second-smallest enrollment in 5A under the old class system, was placed in a new five-team Class 4A district that also includes Le Mars, Denison-Schleswig, Spencer and Storm Lake.

Sioux City East and North remain in 5A, home to the state's 36 largest schools. North was assigned to a six-team "pod" that also takes in West Des Moines Dowling, Ankeny Centennial, Urbandala, Des Moines Roosevelt and Des Moines East.

East was placed in a six-team group that also includes defending state champion Southeast Polk, Johnston, Waukee, Des Moines Lincoln and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.

There won't be a full round-robin in the 5A pods. The IHSAA assigned four group opponents for each school, as well as a fifth non-pod opponent based on an on-field success formula.

North, for example, won't play Ankeny Centennial next fall. Instead, the Stars were assigned a non-pod game with Council Bluffs Lincoln. East won't play pod member Waukee. The Black Raiders were assigned a non-pod game with Ames.

Class 5A schools play nine regular season games each. To fill the remaining four dates on their schedules, 5A schools give the IHSAA a list of seven teams they would be willing to play, ranked in order of preference.

In ranking potential opponents, East Activities Director B.J. Koch said ADs balance on-field success with travel time and finances. Scheduling another metro team most likely means a bigger home gate than bringing in a team from much further away, for example.

"My preference has been to try to keep them as local as much as possible," Koch said Tuesday. "I'd hate to lose that in-city rivalry we've had for a long time."

Activities directors at West and North could not immediately be reached for comment prior to the Journal's print deadline.

East played traditional rivals North, West, Bishop Heelan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Le Mars last season.

North's 2022 opponents included East, North, Heelan and South Sioux City.

West played North and East and South Sioux City. The Cardinals are the only team currently on the Wolverines' schedule this fall.

Heelan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton were placed in a five-team, 3A district that also includes Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, MOC-Floyd Valley and Sioux Center

More class changes

Some other Northwest Iowa teams also moved to new classes under the IHSAA's new classification system.

Lawton-Bronson, a growing school district, was bumped up to 1A after playing in A the last two seasons. The Eagles were assigned to a 1A district tbat also includes Hinton, MVAOCOU, OABCIG, Ridge View and West Sioux.

OABCIG, a past 2A champion who reached the semifinals last year, drops down to Class 1A this fall.

Western Christian, which advanced to the 1A quarterfinals last season, moves up to 2A. The Wolfpack were assigned to a district that also includes defending 2A state champion Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, perennial power West Lyon, Cherokee, Sheldon and Unity Christian.

West Monona, which had one of the smallest enrollment among 1A schools the last two seaons, was bumped down to A for the next two-year cycle. The Spartans were assigned to a district that includes Kingsley-Pierson, Woodbury Central, Westwood, Logan-Magnola, Council Bluffs St. Albert and Tri-Center, Neola.

Kingsley-Pierson, which switched to 8-player football in 2010, is returning to 11-player as part of a sharing program with neighboring district River Valley, which also fielded its own 8-player team last season.

Their departures leave defending state champion Remsen St. Mary's, Siouxland Christian, Newell-Fonda and Harris-Lake Park as the only Journal circulation area teams playing 8-man football this fall.

Remsen St. Mary's, Siouxland Christian and Newell-Fonda were assigned to a far-flung district that also takes in Ar-We-Va, Boyer Valley, West Harrison and Woodbine.

There are six districts each in 4A and 3A, eight each in 2A, 1A and A and 10 in 8-Player.

Like 5A, 4A and 3A schools play nine regular-season games each. The top two finishers in each 4A and 3A district automatically qualifies for the playoffs, along with four at-large teams. In 5A, a Ratings Percentage Index determines the 16 teams that advance to the postseason.

8-Player through Class 2A schools play eight regular-season games each, with 32 schools in each class qualifying for the playoffs The top four finishers in each district in A, 1A and 2A, and the top three finishers and two at-large qualifiers in 8-Player advance.

Below are 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A, A and 8-player district assignments for Journal circulation-area teams for the next two seasons.

CLASS 4A

District 1

Sioux City West; Le Mars; Denison-Schleswig; Spencer; Storm Lake

CLASS 3A

District 1

Bishop Heelan; Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley; MOC-Floyd Valley; Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Sioux Center

CLASS 2A

District 1

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock; Cherokee; Sheldon; Unity Christian; West Lyon; Western Christian

District 2

Okoboji; Spirit Lake; Estherville Lincoln Central; Garner-Hayfield-Ventura; Forest City; Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

CLASS 1A

District 1

Hinton; Lawton-Bronson; MVAOCOU; OABCIG; Ridge View; West Sioux

District 2

East Sac County; Eagle Grove; Emmetsburg; Manson Northwest Webster; Pocahontas Area; Sioux Central

CLASS A

District 1

Akron-Westfield; Alta-Aurelia; Gehlen Catholic; Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn; MMCRU; Sibley-Ocheyedan; South O'Brien

District 8

Kingsley-Pierson; Woodbury Central; West Monona; Westwood; Logan-Magnola; Council Bluffs St. Albert; Tri-Center, Neola

8-player

District 1

Remsen St. Mary's; Siouxland Christian; Newell-Fonda; Ar-We-Va; Boyer Valley; West Harrison-Whiting; Woodbine

District 2

Harris-Lake Park; Algona Bishop Garrigan; Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire; North Iowa; Northwood-Kensett; Rockford; West Bend-Mallard