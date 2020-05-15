Park Jefferson, Raceway Park to allow fans this weekend

JEFFERSON, S.D. -- Park Jefferson Speedway and the New Raceway Park, both located right next to each other in Union County, South Dakota, are both opening up the grandstands for fans for their races this weekend, albeit in a limited capacity.
Park Jefferson Speedway, which holds around 4,000 spectators, is hosting a Tri-State Late Models event on Saturday and only 400 tickets were for sale for the event.
On Sunday, Raceway Park is hosting a Sprint Series of Nebraska event and tickets are being limited to only 250 spectators.
Both tracks could allow more spectators but are keeping the number of fans who are allowed in the grandstands at a minimum currently.
"We are in a unique situation since South Dakota has a back to normal plan in place. Through the governor's directive with outdoor venues, we can operate," Park Jefferson owner Adam Adamson said. "We feel we have to do the right thing for people in the community and we made the decision to cap the number of people allowed in. We are looking at a gross capacity of no more than 50 percent and that is combined competitors and spectators."
Raceway Park promoter Denny Moore said the track wouldn't allow fans if they didn't think it was okay.
"We are going to try 250 people. We think we can get them pretty much separated. We will have EMTs that will go into the grandstands and keep them separated," Moore said. "I think the open air is a good deal and the people have been good about wearing the masks and checking the temps in the pits. We will see how it goes."
Both tracks will be checking temperatures of fans, the drivers, anyone in the pit crews and the track employees. Masks will be worn and plenty of hand sanitizer will be available.
The races at Park Jefferson will be available on XR TV and Advantage Racing will provide coverage of the races at Raceway Park.
Park Jefferson and Raceway Park were two of the first tracks to open for racing on April 25 and 26, respectively. Both tracks planned to have a limited number of fans but decided to back off those plans.
After a week off, both tracks returned to action last weekend. Raceway Park didn't allow fans but Park Jefferson tried to have fans at both of their races on May 8 and May 9. Only 250 fans were allowed on each night.
"Everything went just fine. We did temperature checks and requested everyone wear their facemasks," Adamson said. "We were set up for this for the races at the end of April. We had marks on the floor and bottles of sanitizer. We sold all of the tickets online. We had a half-dozen fans who had tickets that called and said they didn't feel well and we refunded them. That's how it should go because they should stay at home.
"That's how it should work. We have to be responsible. Whether it's Park Jefferson or Walmart or a bike ride, that's how it should work."
Park Jefferson and Raceway Park are both taking plenty of precautions and since those two tracks opened, a number of tracks around the country are not only open for racing, but have also been open for fans. According to Adamson, the track in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, had 5,000 fans at a race recently. Southern Oklahoma Speedway allowed 1,000 fans a recent event.
"We've seen a lot of tracks open with fans based on the guidelines of their states," Adamson said. "We could (fill up) like that if we wanted to and we could go down that road but we are not quite to that point yet. We don't think we can safely allow elbow to elbow so we are enforcing an artificial cap."
Rapid Speedway in Rock Rapids, Iowa, and Crawford County Speedway in Denison, Iowa, both had races Friday night but fans were not allowed at the venues.
This is the first time Dirt Late Model racing returns to Park Jefferson on Saturday for the first time since 2018. It will be the first IMCA track points event of the season at Park Jefferson with other divisions to include IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Sport Modifieds and IMCA Hobby Stocks. Also on the card is the RACEsaver Sprint Cars. Hot laps are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
Park Jefferson also added a big event to its schedule on May 29-30 when the All-Star Circuit of Champions comes to the track. Some of the details are still being worked out but it is the first time the All-Star Circuit is coming to Park Jefferson Speedway.
Hot laps for Sunday's races at Raceway Park start at 5 p.m., an hour earlier than normal to allow drivers to get home sooner. Races will be for the winged Sprint Cars and all five IMCA Classes.
"I think we got things opened up and proved that it can be done," Moore said. "We haven't had any flack from the South Dakota governor and we haven't had an issue. I think it's okay. We wouldn't have fans if we didn't think it was okay."
