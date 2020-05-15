Park Jefferson, Raceway Park to allow fans this weekend

Both tracks will be checking temperatures of fans, the drivers, anyone in the pit crews and the track employees. Masks will be worn and plenty of hand sanitizer will be available.

The races at Park Jefferson will be available on XR TV and Advantage Racing will provide coverage of the races at Raceway Park.

Park Jefferson and Raceway Park were two of the first tracks to open for racing on April 25 and 26, respectively. Both tracks planned to have a limited number of fans but decided to back off those plans.

After a week off, both tracks returned to action last weekend. Raceway Park didn't allow fans but Park Jefferson tried to have fans at both of their races on May 8 and May 9. Only 250 fans were allowed on each night.

"Everything went just fine. We did temperature checks and requested everyone wear their facemasks," Adamson said. "We were set up for this for the races at the end of April. We had marks on the floor and bottles of sanitizer. We sold all of the tickets online. We had a half-dozen fans who had tickets that called and said they didn't feel well and we refunded them. That's how it should go because they should stay at home.

"That's how it should work. We have to be responsible. Whether it's Park Jefferson or Walmart or a bike ride, that's how it should work."