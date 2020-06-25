Park Jefferson Speedway working on insurance solution, hopes to re-open soon

While Park Jefferson can't hold races currently, Adamson was informed he could host tractor pulls and monster truck shows.

So on Saturday, July 11, Park Jefferson Speedway will host the Monster Truck X event, the first-ever monster truck event at the track since Adamson has owned it.

"We will see how it goes. I don't know the names of the monster trucks but I think it will be a very interesting show to see," Adamson said. "As a kid, I went to monster truck races. Monster X is out of South Dakota and they really know their stuff. Grave Digger is coming and there are going to be a lot of the name trucks on site. We are an entertainment venue and this will entertain a lot of fans."

Then Adamson is hoping to have racing again at Park Jefferson on July 18 as long as everything gets worked out with the Jefferson Township.

However, the races Adamson wants to make sure happen are on August 7-8 for the 7th Annual J&J Fitting Iron Cup.

"That is our crown jewel. We have a lot of racers that come in and we are really excited for it. Even if we can't race on July 18 or July 20, by August 7, I am confident we can get things fixed," Adamson said. "We've raced the Iron Cup every year since it reopened and I am going to push for it. We have some of the top modified drivers in the world for that race. Those Iron Cups that we produce, we work with (Don's Pro Shop) and that's a trophy every driver wants to hold. We are going to make sure that race happens, one way or another because it's a big deal."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.