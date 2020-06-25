Park Jefferson Speedway working on insurance solution, hopes to re-open soon

After being one of the first tracks in the nation to open during the COVID-19 pandemic back in April, Park Jefferson Speedway was forced to cancel races all of its races in June.
Due to insurance issues, Park Jefferson owner Adam Adamson was forced to cancel the IMCA weekly racing on June 13 and then the USMTS races on June 15. The biggest blow was having to cancel the Midwest Madness Tour event, which was scheduled to run on Saturday, June 27. Drivers from Texas, California and from around the nation were scheduled to appear at the event, including Ricky Thornton Jr. who won at the track back in April, until Adamson had to cancel the event earlier this month.
"We were excited to have them at Park Jefferson. Unfortunately we can't have it," Adamson said. "We are going to kick some money over to Raceway Park (on Sunday), $200 to help make sure they have good support from the drivers. We are bummed out we won't get a chance to race (at Park Jefferson). ... We are working with the (Jefferson) Township, working on the paperwork and working on getting it set so we can race again."
Adamson hopes everything is resolved so Park Jefferson Speedway can host its IMCA weekly races on July 18 and the IMCA Dirt Knights on July 20.
The insurance issue came about because of the national attention Park Jefferson received with some of the big races it has hosted this spring because it was one of the first tracks to open. So most of the track's races were television on Speed Shift TV or FloRacing, which has since bought Speed Shift TV.
Park Jefferson Speedway is located just off Route 105, which is just north of North Sioux City and is located in the Jefferson, South Dakota, township. Park Jefferson's official address is 48426 332nd Street, which is just south of the track. 332nd Street is a gravel service road that runs a couple of miles to a dead end right before the Big Sioux River.
However, turn one and turn two of the track runs almost right next to 332nd Street, so if a race car goes off the track, it could end up on 332nd Street.
During one of Park Jefferson's races in May, a Hobby Stock car went off the track and onto the road. Then during another race two weeks later, a Winged Sprint Car went off the track and onto 332nd Street, which didn't have any cars on it and is minimally used.
Both races were televised and one of the incidents went viral. The insurance company for Park Jefferson Speedway saw it and said the track needed to make sure the road was closed during races in order to remain insured.
"We've gone seven years and never had an incident with that road until then," Adamson said. "It's a very serious safety consideration. If a car flipped off and potentially killed someone, that's a big deal."
Adamson went to the Jefferson Township in order to close the service road on race nights for about four to five hours and it would only be the stretch next to the track. There are no entrances to the fields in that area in that stretch of road but the Township received a couple of objections to closing the road on those nights.
So the Jefferson Township rejected Park Jefferson's request, causing the track to shut down for at least the month of June because the insurance company won't cover Park Jefferson until the situation is resolved.
"We were talking about 6 to 11 p.m. on Saturday nights for roughly 15 nights a year. A pretty small amount of the season will be impacted. If someone felt the need to be on that 800-foot stretch, I'm not sure why someone would need access on a Saturday night. There are no entrances to any field. No access points to roads," Adamson said. "There were a couple of individuals that felt they needed access. We are working with the Township. I got a document, I have to review it. We aren't even asking to use the road, just put a road closed sign on each end on race nights."
Even though the first request was rejected by the Township, Adamson has been working closely with the board since to get the situation resolved. He understands why the decision had to be made and said the Jefferson Township has been wonderful to work with.
"They want racing at Park Jefferson. They are hamstrung because the Township has certain rules and regulations to work around. I have nothing but compliments for the Township," Adamson said. "They are all volunteers. They are doing it to make the Township of Jefferson better. They are working on it the best they can and we have to work through a legal process. Once we get that fixed, we should be able to race."
While Park Jefferson can't hold races currently, Adamson was informed he could host tractor pulls and monster truck shows.
So on Saturday, July 11, Park Jefferson Speedway will host the Monster Truck X event, the first-ever monster truck event at the track since Adamson has owned it.
"We will see how it goes. I don't know the names of the monster trucks but I think it will be a very interesting show to see," Adamson said. "As a kid, I went to monster truck races. Monster X is out of South Dakota and they really know their stuff. Grave Digger is coming and there are going to be a lot of the name trucks on site. We are an entertainment venue and this will entertain a lot of fans."
Then Adamson is hoping to have racing again at Park Jefferson on July 18 as long as everything gets worked out with the Jefferson Township.
However, the races Adamson wants to make sure happen are on August 7-8 for the 7th Annual J&J Fitting Iron Cup.
"That is our crown jewel. We have a lot of racers that come in and we are really excited for it. Even if we can't race on July 18 or July 20, by August 7, I am confident we can get things fixed," Adamson said. "We've raced the Iron Cup every year since it reopened and I am going to push for it. We have some of the top modified drivers in the world for that race. Those Iron Cups that we produce, we work with (Don's Pro Shop) and that's a trophy every driver wants to hold. We are going to make sure that race happens, one way or another because it's a big deal."
