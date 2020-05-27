Park Jefferson to host All Star Circuit of Champions

JEFFERSON, S.D. -- Park Jefferson Speedway's exposure continues to grow nationally with the All Star Circuit of Champions races this weekend.
Back in late April, Park Jefferson Speedway was one of the first tracks in the nation to open up and host races - the Open Wheel Nationals on April 25. Shortly after, other tracks started to follow Park Jefferson's lead.
But hosting the first races gave Park Jefferson national exposure.
With tracks in key racing states closed, the All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car series, which is owned by former NASCAR driver Tony Stewart, turned its attention to Park Jefferson Speedway, which has never hosted an All Star series race. Some drivers on the All Star circuit have raced at Park Jefferson before, though, and the track grounds offers 60 acres for crews to setup and have plenty of space to work.
So Park Jefferson Speedway is hosting two prestigious races, as the All Star Circuit of Champions will have its first championship point races on Friday and Saturday at the track in Jefferson, South Dakota, during the All Stars vs. IRA 410 races.
"I mean, it is massive," track owner Adam Adamson said. "There in the crowd, there are no fewer than 10 different drivers who have World of Outlaw feature wins. Some of them are drivers that we had a few weeks ago for the Open Wheel Nationals. For them to come all over the United States to here, it really is a neat deal."
The All Star circuit has raced in Jackson, Minnesota, and Knoxville, Iowa, before and are on the schedule for this season. This is the series' only trip to South Dakota currently planned on its schedule. It starts a trip west of the Mississippi to states that haven't been visited during Stewart's. Besides Park Jefferson Speedway, the All Star circuit will visit Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Louisiana. The trip is being dubbed the 'Thunder Through the Plains.'
Stewart will be one of the names headlining the Ollie's Bargin Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions races on Friday and Saturday at Park Jefferson. Stewart is a five-time winner with the All Stars with his most recent win coming in West Burlington, Iowa, on July 28, 2019.
Joining Stewart will be Aaron Reutzel, who raced at Park Jefferson at the Open Wheels National event. He is the defending All Star champion and led a number of laps at the Open Wheel Nationals before being forced to exit late in the race with car issues. Brock Zearfoss went on to win the races and he will return to Park Jefferson Speedway this weekend. Other members from the 'Pennsylvania Posse' will join teammate Zearfoss.
Greg Wilson and Bill Balog are two of the names leading the IRA contingent. There will also be IMCA Sport Modified action on Friday and IMCA Stock Cars on Saturday.
"It will be an unlimited entry list," Adamson said. "With a World of Outlaw race in Jefferson (Missouri), realistically probably anywhere from 35 to 50 sprint cars will be running."
The winner of the Sprint Car races each night will receive $6,600 with Kevin Rudeen pitching in money to raise the pot.
A number of fans are allowed and Adamson is preaching safety for these races again and is requesting fans wear face coverings in the public areas. Concessions will be available.
"There are remote pit meetings, we are mailing out paychecks and the electronic scoring kits are in ziplock bags," Adamson said. "We feel we have to do things different and we are going above in terms of safety."
Tickets are $29 with children's tickets running $5. Tickets can be purchased online along with at the track. Pit gates open both days at 2 p.m. with spectator gates opening at 4 p.m. Hot laps are slated for 6:30 p.m. with time trials to follow each night.
The races can be viewed on floracing.com.
