Park Jefferson to host All Star Circuit of Champions

The All Star circuit has raced in Jackson, Minnesota, and Knoxville, Iowa, before and are on the schedule for this season. This is the series' only trip to South Dakota currently planned on its schedule. It starts a trip west of the Mississippi to states that haven't been visited during Stewart's. Besides Park Jefferson Speedway, the All Star circuit will visit Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Louisiana. The trip is being dubbed the 'Thunder Through the Plains.'

Stewart will be one of the names headlining the Ollie's Bargin Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions races on Friday and Saturday at Park Jefferson. Stewart is a five-time winner with the All Stars with his most recent win coming in West Burlington, Iowa, on July 28, 2019.

Joining Stewart will be Aaron Reutzel, who raced at Park Jefferson at the Open Wheels National event. He is the defending All Star champion and led a number of laps at the Open Wheel Nationals before being forced to exit late in the race with car issues. Brock Zearfoss went on to win the races and he will return to Park Jefferson Speedway this weekend. Other members from the 'Pennsylvania Posse' will join teammate Zearfoss.

Greg Wilson and Bill Balog are two of the names leading the IRA contingent. There will also be IMCA Sport Modified action on Friday and IMCA Stock Cars on Saturday.