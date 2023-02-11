PENDER, Neb. — The Pender girls basketball team earned a No. 1 seed in one of the 12 subdistricts released this week by the Nebraska High School Activities Association.

The Pendragons (21-3) will host No. 4 seed Homer (12-10) in the first round of the Class C2-4 subdistrict at 6 p.m. Tuesday. In the second game at Pender, 3 seed Omaha Nation (17-5) will meet 2 seed Wakefield (16-6).

The winners will collide in the subdistrict final at Pender at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

In the Class C2-5 subdistrict, Crofton (21-) earned the top seed and the home court. The Warriors will host the winner of Monday's preliminary game between Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (9-14) and Osmond-Randolph (5-14.

Ponca, the No. 2 seed in C2-5 subdistrict, will face 3 seed Hartington-Newcastle (11-9) Tuesday in Crofton.

A Crofton-Ponca showdown is likely in the subdistrict finals at 7 p.m. Thursday. The loser of that hypothetical contest would stand a good chance of securing one of the four wildcards for the Class C2 state tournament.

The wildcards are selected based on a point system that uses such factors as season records and strength of schedules.

Cedar Catholic (17-6) earned the top seed and home court for the Class D1-4 subdistrict. The Trojans will face 4 seed Bloomfield (10-12) in the opening round at 6 p.m. Tuesday. In the second game in Hartington, 3 seed Wausau (11-10) will meet 2 seed Norfolk Catholic (10-11).

The winners will meet in the subdistrict final at 7 p.m. Thursday.

In the D1-3 subdistrict at Bancroft, 4 seed Walthill (4-15) will face top seed Bancroft-Rosalie (10-10) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. In the second game, 3 seed Tri County Northeast (3-18) will meet 2 seed Lyons-Decatur Northeast (5-16).

Perrennial state qualifer Wynot (12-9) earned the No. 2 seed in the Class D2-4 Subdistrict at Humphrey St. Francis.

The Blue Devils will meet 3 seed Howells-Dodge (13-10) in their opening game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. In the first game, top-seeded Humphrey St. Francis (17-4) will face Winside (7-14).