LINCOLN — The Pender Pendragons are headed back to the Nebraska girls state basketball championship game after using a hot start to beat the Guardian Angels Central Catholic Bluejays in the Class C2 semifinal on Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Pender came out of the gate hot after Maya Dolliver got a layup off a turnover just 21 seconds in. A little over a minute later, Kristen Frey nailed a three pointer in the corner just in front of GACC’s bench.

Isabel Hass hit a three of her own to help the Bluejays answer, but from there, the Pendragons went on a 17-1 run to end the period. The streak included four three-pointers, the last of which Dolliver hit on an off-balance heave to beat the buzzer.

The Pendragons got out to a 9-3 run to start the second quarter and make it 31-7 with five minutes, 47 seconds remaining. The Bluejays responded with an 11-0 run, including threes by Hass and Brynn Baumert, to make it 31-18 at halftime.

Guardian Angels Central Catholic began to chip away to start the third quarter, making it a 35-23 ballgame with 2:36 to go. However, Pender allowed just two more points the rest of the period. Meanwhile, Dolliver converted a three-point play, then hit another three-pointer to beat the buzzer.

The Bluejays made it an 11-point game with 3:20 left in the game, but the Pendragons played the necessary defense to pick up the win and advance to the finals for the first time since 2013, when they reached the D1 final.

GACC 4 14 7 16 — 41

Pender 22 9 10 13 – 54

GUARDIAN ANGELS CENTRAL CATHOLIC (21-5): Isabel Hass 11, Adyson Luebbert 1, Jocelynn Skoda 6, Reese Throener 5, Leah Jansen 1, Brynn Baumert 8, Kelsy Steffen 9, Total 41.

PENDER (26-3): Hadley Walsh 1, Madalyn Dolliver 2, Maya Dolliver 24, Avery Wegner 7, Kristen Frey 6, Lillie Timm 9, Olyvia Nelson 4, Total 54.