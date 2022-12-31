Pender girls, Pierce boys win Wayne tournament, Cedar boys place 3rd

WAYNE, Neb. -- Avery Wegner scored 16 points to lead Pender to a 57-33 victory over Wayne Friday night, claiming the championship at the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout in Wayne.
Maya Dolliver added 10 points for the Pendragons, who improved to 10-1.
Ahead 12-11 after the first quarter, Pender outscored the Blue Devils 20-7 in the second quarter to take a 32-18 halftime lead. In the third quarter, Pender went on a 15-4 run to put the game effectively out of reach.
Brooklyn Kruse and Frantzdie Barner had 7 points each to lead Wayne, which fell to 6-5.
Pierce 50, Auburn 38
University of Iowa football recruit Ben Brahmer scored 18 points to lead the Blue Jays to the boys basketball championship in the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout Friday.
People are also reading…
Pierce, ranked No. 5 in the latest Class C-1 coaches poll, improved to 9-0.
Maverick Binder had 17 points for Auburn, which fell to 5-3.
Hartington Cedar Catholic 47, Wayne 30
Three Cedar Catholic boys scored in double figures as the Trojans won third place in the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout Friday.
Tyan Baller led the Trojans with 14 points and Nolan Becker and Jaxon Bernecker added 10 points each.
Colson Nelson led Wayne with 11 points.
With the win, Cedar improves to 7-1, while Wayne fell to 8-3.
The Trojans, ranked No. 2 in the latest Class C-2 coaches poll, suffered their first loss of the season in the semi-finals of the Wayne holiday tournament, dropping a 59-39 decision to Pierce Thursday night.
Pierce, ranked No. 5 in the latest Class C-1 coaches poll, won the title, defeating Auburn 50-39 Friday night to improve to 9-0.
Laurel-Concord-Colerdige 75, Winnebago 61
Jake Rath poured in a game-high 34 points to lead the Bears to a fifth place finish in the boys division of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout Friday.
Carter Kvols added 16 points and Gibson Roberts had 11 for L-C-C, which improved to 7-2.
Tyrese Lovejoy led three Indians in double-figures with 22 points. Duran Blackfish was close behind with 20 points and Dyami Berridge added 13 points. Winnebago fell to 5-4.
Hartington Cedar Catholic 51, Plainview 40
Makenna Noecker scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Trojans to a fifth place finish in the girls division of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout Friday.
Teya Boyer had 15 points for Plainview, which fell to 6-4.
Cedar, ranked No. 6 in the Class D-1 coaches poll, improved to 8-2.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 50, Winnebago 36
Tali Erwin scored 16 points and Mallory Eriksen added 14 to lead the Bears to a seventh place finish in the girls division of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout Friday.
Charlize Frenchman had 10 points to lead the Indians, who fell to 1-9.
L-C-C improved to 3-6.
Plainview 49, Pender 36
Three Pirates scored in double figures to capture seventh place in the boys division of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout Friday.
Jacson King led with 15 points, followed by Brendan Weber with 12 and Karter Lingenfelter with 10 as Plainview improved to 2-7.
Aiden Beckman scored 10 points to lead the Pendragons, who fell to 2-9.