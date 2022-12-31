Pender girls, Pierce boys win Wayne tournament, Cedar boys place 3rd

Pierce | 6-6, 200, Jr.

The Nebraska commit helped the 2020 Class C-1 champions return to the title game with 1,119 yards and 13 touchdowns.

His father, Pierce coach Mark Brahmer, said, “Benjamin developed into a very good all-around football player for us this year. He also developed into a take-charge, vocal leader.

"On defense, Ben played outside linebacker and safety while also returning punts. He handled our kick-off duties in addition to being our punter and holder. On offense, he played wide receiver and tight end and was one of our backup QBs."