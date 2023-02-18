CROFTON, Neb. — Samantha Ehlers scored 15 points and Gracen Evans added 14 as the No. 3-ranked Ponca girls basketball team knocked off top-ranked Crofton 39-34 in the Class C2-5 subdistrict final Thursday night.

Ponca, which raised its record to 22-1, automatically advances to the district finals next week. Crofton, which fell to 22-2, remains alive for a wild card berth in the districts.

Caitlin Guenther scored 10 points and Cassie Allen had nine for the Warriors.

No. 4-ranked Pender (23-3) also advanced to the Class C-2 district finals with a 64-23 win over Wakefield in a subdistrict final at Pender Thursday.

Winners of the 12 subdistrict finals in Nebraska Classes C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2 automatically advance to their respective district finals. Four wildcard teams will round out the 16 district finalists in each class, with those winners qualifying for the state tournament in Lincoln, March 1-4.

The Nebraska High School Activities Association selects the wild cards based on a point system that factors in criteria such as won-loss records and strength of schedules.

Wayne (17-10) advanced to the C-1 district finals with a 52-33 win over Logan View-Scribner-Snyder in a subdistrict final at home Thursday night.

Hartington Cedar Catholic (19-6) moved on to the Class D-1 district finals with a 49-33 victory over Norfolk Catholic in a subdistrict final at home Thursday night.

Perennial state qualifier Wynot (14-9) earned a spot in Class D2-4 district finals with a 40-35 win over top-seed Humphrey St. Francis in a subdistrict final at Humphrey Thursday night.