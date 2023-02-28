Five high school girls basketball teams from The Journal's circulation area will compete for state titles at the Nebraska Schools Athletic Association's state tournament this week at the Devaney Center and Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. For complete results, check out The Journal in print and online at siouxcityjournal.com starting Thursday.

CLASS C2

PONCA

Nickname: Indians

Season record: 23-1

Last state tournament appearance: 2022

Class C2 seed: 5th

1st game at state: Oakland-Craig at 10:45 a.m. at the Devaney

Leading scorer: Sam Ehlers, 14.3 ppg

Leading rebounder: Gracie Evans, 6.5 rpg

Notes: Ponca is making its 12th state tournament appearance since 1980. The Indians finished as the C2 runnerup in 1993, 2020 and 2021.

The Indians lost to rival Crofton in the 2021 C2 finals in 2021, and in the quarterfinals of last year's state tournament. Ponca knocked off the Warriors in the subdistrict finals this season.

PENDER

Nickname: Pendragons

Season record: 24-3

Last state tournament appearance: 2020

Class C2 seed: 2nd

1st game at state: Clarkson/Leigh at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Devaney

Leading scorer: Maya Dolliver, 14.9 ppg

Leading rebounder: Avery Wegner, 5.7 rpg

Notes: Sophomore guard Maya Dolliver and freshman guard Madalyn Dolliver are the daughters of Pender head coach Jason Dolliver.

Ponca is making its ninth state tournament appearance since 1984. The Pendragons won the Class D1 state title in 2013 and was the runnerup in 2011.

CROFTON

Nickname: Warriors

Season record: 24-3

Last state tournament appearance: 2020

Class C2 seed: 23-2

1st game at state: Cross County at 9 a.m. Thursday at Devaney

Leading scorer: NA

Leading rebounder: NA

Notes: Crofton, making its 21st state tournament appearance since 1989, has won eight s tate titles. The Warriors won the C1 crown in 2005, 2006 and 2007 and the C2 championship in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2021.

The Warriors lost to rival Ponca in the subdistrict finals at home this season, but qualified for the 16-team district finals as a wildcard. If both teams win in the first round Thursday, they would meet again in the state semifinals on Friday.

CLASS D1

HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC

Nickname: Trojans

Season record:

Last state tournament appearance: 2022 (runnerup)

Class D1 seed: 3rd

1st game at state: Johnson-Brock at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at Devaney

Leading scorer: NA

Leading rebounder: NA

Notes: Cedar Catholic is making its 13th state tournament appearances since 1983, including the last four seasons. The Trojans won the Class B state title in 1986.

Senior Makenna Noecker passed 1,000th career points during the Trojans' victory over Omaha Roncalli in December.

CLASS D2

WYNOT

Nickname: Blue Devils

Season record: 15-8

Last state tournament appearance: 2022

Class D2 seed: 6th

1st game at state: St. Mary's at 7:45 p.m. Thursday

Leading scorer: NA

Leading rebounder: NA

Notes: Wynot is making its 15th state tournament appearance since 2004, including the last five seasons.

The Blue Devils have won the D2 state championship nine times -- 2005, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2019 and 2020.