Randy Rosenquist, Dakota Valley

A two-time, first-team all-state guard, Rosenquist teamed with South Dakota's Gatorade Player of the Year Isaac Bruns to lead the Panthers to back-to-back Class A state championships and a state-record 53-game winning streak.

In Dakota Valley's 54-48 win over Sioux Falls Christian in the state title game, Rosenquist scored 18 points on 5-of-10 from the field, including 3-of-6 from three-point range.

For the season, Rosenquist, a 6-foot-1-inch point guard, led the state in assists with 8.8 per game, while also averaging 13.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.52 steals per contest.

Rosenquist, headed to Dakota Wesleyan to play basketball, also starred on the Panthers' football and baseball teams. In his senior season, the all-state defensive back had 86 total tackles, including 36 solo, five for loss and a sack. He also picked off three passes and returned a punt 75 yards for a TD.

The senior also played shortstop for the Panthers, who finished the regular season 12-1 and reached the semifinals of the state tournament in May. Rosenquist batted .260 with an on base percentage of .415 while scoring 10 runs and stealing 18 bases.

Gabe Nash, Sioux City North

The senior capped a decorated high school career by repeating as the Class 4A state champion in the 800-meter run in May. Nash dominated the race as he set a state best time of 1.52.34. He also placed seventh in the 1,600 and 13th in the 3,200.

A month earlier at the same stadium in Des Moines, Nash crossed the finish line first in the 1,600 at the Drake Relays, becoming the first individual runner from North to win a flag at the famed relays flag. He also finished second in the 3,200 and third in the 800 at Drake.

Last fall, Nash placed eighth in the Class 4A state cross country meet in Fort Dodge. At the 2021 state meet, he won the bronze medal, helping the Stars to a second-place team finish.

Now a freshman at the University of Nebraska, where he will run cross country, Nash finished his career at North with school records in the 400, 800, 1600 and 3200. He also ran legs on two record-setting relay teams.

Cole Ritchie, Sioux City East

The multi-sports athlete led the Black Raiders football team to a 7-3 record and the school's first playoff berth since 2015 as he earned second-team, all-state honors from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and the Iowa Football Coaches Association.

Completing over 65% of his passes, Ritchie finished his senior season with over 2,651 yards for 31 touchdowns and just six interceptions. In East's 60-28 win over Des Moines Roosevelt, he set a school record with eight touchdown passes, connecting on 20-of-29 for 320 yards.

Ritchie, now a freshman quarterback at Morningside, also started on East's basketball squad that went 21-3, won the Missouri River Athletic Conference title and advanced to the substate finals. The 6-foot-3-inch forward averaged 8.3 points per game, while leading the team in assists (3.4 per game) and finishing second in rebounds (5.9 per game).

In tennis, Ritchie and Lincoln Colling won the boys’ doubles championship at the MRAC tournament this spring. -- Dave Dreeszen