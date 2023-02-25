LE MARS, Iowa - Collin Homan normally sets up on the low block when Remsen St. Mary's has the ball.

With the Hawks trailing Gehlen Catholic 35-33 with less than four minutes left in the game, though, the 6-foot-4-inch post player, with an assist from a teammate's screen, popped out behind the three-point arch and buried the shot.

"It was a huge three," the sophomore said. "It was a momentum changer for the entire game."

The play, which brought Remsen St. Mary's fans to their feet in the packed Le Mars High School gymnasium, gave the Hawks their first lead since early in the third quarter. They never trailed again, holding Gehlen scoreless for over four minutes.

Hitting some key free throws down the stretch, St. Mary's salted away a 49-38 victory over their rivals in the Class 1A substate final, sending the Hawks to their seventh straight boys state basketball tournament.

St. Mary's will look to win its first state title beginning with a quarterfinal contest vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck at 3:45 p.m. March 6 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

St. Mary's and Gehlen, two Catholic high schools separated by less than 10 miles, split their two regular season meetings. The rubber match Saturday night turned into a defensive struggle for much of the night, as both teams struggled in the first half to hit shots or find open looks.

"I thought Gehlen played outstanding defense,'' St. Mary's co-head coach Scott Ruden said. "I thought they pushed us out further than we normally run our offesne. It took a little while for us to adjust to that."

The Hawks led 12-11 after the first quarter, which ended with Keaton Bonderson, Gehlen's leading scorer, scoring his first basket off the night on an assist from Ryan Augustine after Augustine came up with a steal.

In the second half, St. Mary's increased its lead to six, 19-13, after /senior guard Alex Schroeder hit a three-pointer. After the Jays' Drake DeRocher answered with a trey to cut the advantage to 19-18, senior Cael Ortmann answered with a jumper to give the Hawks a 21-18 halftime lead.

Ruden said he felt fortunate for the team to be up by three at the intermission after his top player, senior Jaxon Bunkers, had to sit most of the first half after picking up two quick fouls.

"With Jaxon going out with two fouls in the first half, we knew someone had to step up. He's our leader, we get on his back and he lets us ride it," Ortman said. "Me, Alex, Ryan (Willman), Collin, Landon Watschmitt, we all steped up. We did our jobs and we got the W."

With less than three minutes to go in the third quarter, Augustine hit a three-pointer to cut the St. Mary's lead to 24-23. The 6-foot-3-inch forward stole the ball on the next possession and drove toward the basket, giving the Jays their first lead of the half.

After Gehlen's Connor Kraft hit 1-of-1 free throws, Ortmann scored on a driving layup to knot the score at 26.

Gehlen's Keaton Logan answered with a basket with less than 45 seconds left in the quarter. After a defensive stop, the Jays got the ball back. Bonderson nailed a three-pointer from near halfcourt at the buzzer to put Gehen on top 31-26.

During the timeout between quarters, Ruden gave a reassuring message to his players.

"We had to calm our guys down and tell them, 'You've been in this siitaution many times.' You have to quit being afraid, and you have to start attacking the rim. I thought in the fourth quater we did a lot better job attacking the rim."

The fourth stanza started with Ortmann hitting a shot to cut the lead to three. After the teams traded baskets, Augustine scored to put the Jays back up by five.

Landon Waldschmitt hit a three-pointer to cut the margin to two points, 35-33, setting up Homan's momentum-changing trey.

Ruden noted Homan has connected on 40 percent of his 3s this season, though he "doesn't shoot a lot of them."

"We give him a hard time because he wins every three-point contest in practice that we have," Ruden said. "He's got a pretty shot. We give him the green light whenever he wants to shoot it. He chose a beautful time to pop out and knock that one down off a screen."

Gehlen head coach Mike Langel noted a costly Jay turnover proceeded the the trey by Waldschmitt.

"That gave them momentum and then they knocked down another three," Langel said. "You just can't do that with a team as experienced as Remsen. As many times as they've been to state, they're going to capitalize on it and they did."

After Homan's triple, Bonderson missed the front end of a one-and-one. An Ortmann bucket and two free throws by Schroeder increased the advantage to seven points.

With time running out, Gehlen was forced to foul. Schroeder and Bunkers combined to sink seven free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.

Ortmann led the Hawks with 14 points. Schroeder added 10 and Bunkers had nine.

Bonderson, who came into the game averaging 23 points per contest, was held to 12 points. The 6-foot senior guard erupted for 40 points in the Jays' 79-77 win over Newell-Fonda in the substate semifinals.

We knew he was going to score some because he's so athletic," Ruden said. "But we knew were weren't going to give him 40 points. I thought our boys did a good job defensively switching on him and keeping him away from the rim."

Schroeder was the primary Hawk defender assigned to Bonderson.

"Alex is our quickest defender and we know Bonderson is extremely quick," Ruden said. "We did switch man to man. We had Homan on him quite a bit more than we thought, but I thought he did a great job."

Saturday marked the final game on the Gehlen bench for Langel, who is retiring after 18 years as the Jays head coach.

"I've had a great career," Langel said. "I end it with a great bunch of seniors this year. They made it a pleasure all year long."

