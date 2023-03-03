DES MOINES -- Algona Bishop Garrigan's offensive strategy is relatively straightforward. Get the ball inside to Audi Crooks as often as possible and let the All-Stater go to work.

With Crooks drawing two and even two opponents down low, her teammates have become adapt at lobbing the ball up high enough that only the 6-foot-3-inch senior can get it.

"We practice that a lot. Post entry has been really important to this team. We've made post play a point of emphasis because the inside put game, once it gets going and I get doubled or tripled, it opens it up on the perimeter for the guards. So I'm happy to contribute any way I can."

That potent inside-outside game was on full display at Wells Fargo Arena Friday afternoon as the top-ranked Golden Bears blew out Remsen St. Mary's, 73-39 in a Class 1A state tournament semifinal game.

Crooks, the all-time leading scorer in state tournament history (all classes), added to her record with 26 points against the Hawks on 10-of-11 shooting, mostly from close range. The Iowa State University commit also was a perfect 6-of-6 from the line.

When the dominant post player kicked the ball out, she repeatedly found an open teammate behind the arch. The Golden Bears connected on 10-of-21 threes for the game.

"We have teams that use some junk defense, like we saw to start tonight," Garrigan head coach Brandon Schwab said. "We try to instill into everybody that when you're open we can draw nothing more than a good shot. We have good shooters on this team and we trust them all the time to shoot the ball."

The game started with Crooks laying the ball into the hoop with two Remsen St. Mary's defenders draped around her. Garrgian's Zoe Montag then hit two straight treys, and Crooks made a basket in the lane again to give the Golden Bears a 10-0 lead barely three minutes into the game.

The lead swelled to 24-4 points at the end of the first period, as Crooks ended the quarter with 11 points.

The Golden Bears stretched their lead to 29 points in the second quarter, 39-10, before the Hawks finished the half on a mini 6-3 run to trail 42-16 at the intermission.

St. Mary's continued to fight in the third quarter, as the Garrigan outscored the Hawks just 14-11 to take a 56-27 lead entering the final stanza.

In the final quarter, the Golden Bears' advantage balloned to as many as 40 points before both teams emptied their benches.

In an effort to slow down Crooks, who averages over 30 points per game, Remsen St. Mary's came out in a triangle and two, with one defender face guarding the post player and the other behind her.

"When that happens, I can't really do much but catch it and put it right up. There's no room to put the ball down, there's no room to to dribble out and setup. So as soon as I get the ball, I'm looking to score."

"We had two or three girls around Audi at all times," St. Mary's head coach Scott Willman said. "Our plan was to not always just grab the ball but to tip it. But she has two strong arms and hands. There's a reason she's going to Iowa State."

Willman said the Hawks fell behind early as Garrigan hit their three-point attempts and his team missed theirs.

Claire Schroeder was the only Hawk to score in double figures, finishing with 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting. The junior, who came into the game with just nine three-point attempts all season, launched nine Friday, making two. With Crooks guarding her, Willman said Schroeder took advantage of the post player not coming out to guard beyond the arch.

"We came into this game knowing we were going against of the best basketball players in the state," Schroeder said. "They just had awesome girls that their shots were falling for them."

Garrigan's Molly Joyce hit 4-of-8 from three-point range as the senior guard finished with 16 points.

Crooks, who set a Class 1A state tournament single-game record with 42 points in the first round game, now has 283 career tournament points. She'll have a chance to add to her record total in Saturday night's Class 1A final game against Newell-Fonda.

For Remsen St. Mary's, the future is bright. The Hawks graduate just one senior, Gracyn Schroeder, and return all five starters from this year's squad.