DES MOINES -- Lotta Bamberger hadn't picked up a basketball until she started going to high school at Remsen St. Mary's.

The German exchange student scored the final points of the Hawks' 73-39 loss to Algona Bishop Garrigan in a Class 1A semifinal game.

After her shot went in right before the buzzer sounded, her teammates rushed the court and the St. Mary's fans in the stands at Wells Fargo Arena erupted in cheers.

"She makes kind of a crazy shot," Remsen St. Mary's head coach Scott Willman said. She was with her back to the basket, and it flipped it up over her head and it dropped.

"She turned everybody's frowns upside down. She made everybody a little bit excited. She's been a super inspiration. She came in and hadn't played a second of basketball in her life. And the girls really liked her."

Willman said Bamberger had made two other baskets this season.

"She progressed a lot actually," Willman said.