REMSEN, Iowa -- No. 7-ranked Remsen St. Mary's moved closer Thursday night to a return trip to the Class 1A state tournament.

The Hawks cruised past Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 58-45 to reach the District 1 finals. Remsen St. Mary's (20-7) will meet War Eagle Conference rival South O'Brien Tuesday in Sioux Center.

The Wolverines advanced by knocking off Kingsley-Pierson on the road 44-35 Thursday night.

Ben Woodall scored 13 points and David Bottjen had 11 for South O'Brien, which improved to 16-7.

Beau Goodwin's 15 points led the Panthers, who finished the season 17-5.

On the other side of the Substate 1 bracket, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic rolled past Woodbury Central 67-49 Thursday night. The Jays advance to the District 2 finals, where they will meet Newell-Fonda Tuesday night in Cherokee.

The Mustangs advanced after beating Graettinger/Terrill-Ruthven on the road, 83-53, Thursday night.