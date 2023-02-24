Remsen St. Mary's and Newell-Fonda earned two of the eight spots in the Class 1A state girls basketball tournament with regional finals wins Thursday night.

Westwood, a third state-ranked Class 1A team from Northwest Iowa, lost its bid to return to the state tourney for the first time since 2001.

PHOTOS: Remsen St. Mary's vs Exira-EHK regional basketball Close 1 of 10 Remsen St. Mary's vs Exira-EHK regional basketball The Remsen St. Mary's girls basketball team celebrates after qualifying for the state basketball tournament for the first time. The Hawks beat Exira-EHK 51-43 in the Class 1A Region 4 finals in Mapleton Tuesday night. Remsen St. Mary's vs Exira-EHK regional basketball Remsen St. Mary's Carmindee Ricke dribbles down the court as Exira-EHK's Shay Burmeister defends her during Remsen St. Mary's vs Exira-EHK basketball action in the class 1A Region 4 championship at MVAOCOU High School in Mapleton, Iowa, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Remsen St. Mary's vs Exira-EHK regional basketball Remsen St. Mary's Whitney Jensen takes a shot past Exira-EHK's Shay Burmeister during the Class 1A Region 4 championship in Mapleton Thursday night. Remsen St. Mary's won 51-43 to earn the school's first trip to the state tournament. Remsen St. Mary's vs Exira-EHK regional basketball Remsen St. Mary's Mya Bunkers leaps for a shot as Exira-EHK's Harlee Fahn, right, and Quinn Grubbs, left, defend her during Remsen St. Mary's vs Exira-EHK basketball action in the class 1A Region 4 championship at MVAOCOU High School in Mapleton, Iowa, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Remsen St. Mary's vs Exira-EHK regional basketball Remsen St. Mary's Halle Galles leaps for a shot as Exira-EHK's Makenzie Riley defends her during Remsen St. Mary's vs Exira-EHK basketball action in the class 1A Region 4 championship at MVAOCOU High School in Mapleton, Iowa, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Remsen St. Mary's vs Exira-EHK regional basketball Remsen St. Mary's Carmindee Ricke leaps for a shot as Exira-EHK's Makenzie Riley reaches to defend her during Remsen St. Mary's vs Exira-EHK basketball action in the class 1A Region 4 championship at MVAOCOU High School in Mapleton, Iowa, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Remsen St. Mary's vs Exira-EHK regional basketball Exira-EHK's Hannah Nelson steals the ball from Remsen St. Mary's Carmindee Ricke during Remsen St. Mary's vs Exira-EHK basketball action in the class 1A Region 4 championship at MVAOCOU High School in Mapleton, Iowa, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Remsen St. Mary's vs Exira-EHK regional basketball Remsen St. Mary's Carmindee Ricke fights for the ball against Exira-EHK's Brylie Andersen, behind, and Exira-EHK's Hannah Nelson, left, during Remsen St. Mary's vs Exira-EHK basketball action in the class 1A Region 4 championship at MVAOCOU High School in Mapleton, Iowa, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Remsen St. Mary's vs Exira-EHK regional basketball Remsen St. Mary's Whitney Jensen drives to the basket in the Class 1A regional finals vs. Exira-EHK Thursday. Remsen St. Mary's vs Exira-EHK regional basketball action Remsen St. Mary's defeated Exira-EHK girls 51-43 in the class 1A region 4 championship. +10 +10 +10 +10 +10 +10 +10 +10 +10 +10

The No. 4-ranked Remsen St. Mary's girls qualified for the girls state basketball tourament for the first time in school history after outdistancing Exira-EHK 51-43 in the Region 4 finals Mapleton.

Second-ranked Newell-Fonda will be making its 18th state tournament appearance, including five in a row, after blasting AGWSR, 76-39, in the Region 2 finals in Fort Dodge. The Mustangs, who advanced to the semifinals last season, have captured state titles four times, in 2015 and a three-peat from 2019-2021.

No. 9-ranked Woodbine spoiled No. 6-ranked Westwood's state title hopes with a 59-42 win in the Region 5 finals in Denison.

Woodbine (23-2) will now face Newell-Fonda (22-2) at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's state tournament in Des Moines. Remsen St. Mary's (23-1) will play its first game at state against West Fork (24-0) at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Algona Bishop Garrigon (23-1) is the top seed in the Class 1A field, while Newell-Fonda is the second seed. Remsen St. Mary's earned the fourth seed.

Here are recaps of Thursday night's regional final games.

Remsen St. Mary's 51, Exira-EHK 42

Junior guard Whitney Jensen scored 13 of her 15 points in the decisive third quarter to lead the Hawks.

After St. Mary's took a 14-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, Exira-EHK outscored the Hawks 10-3 in the second stanza to grab a 20-17 halftime advantage.

St. Mary's head Coach Scott Willman told KLEM Radio assistant coach Joe Loutsch gave a rousing talk to the team in the lockerroom.

"Joe Loutsch asked, 'Can I let them have it?' And, I said, sure go ahead and do it. He had a heck of a speech for them," Willman told KLEM.

"We have girls that don't need that speech. "You could just tell their effort and everything changed in the second half and they were determined to go get it. It really really showed on the defensive side, not giving up any defensive looks."

The Hawks came out on fire in the third quarter, outscoring the Spartans 17-0 to take a 14-point lead.

Junior guard Mya Bunkers added 11 points for the Hawks, whose only loss of the season was to Class 3A Unity Christian in early January.

Shay Burmeister's 19 points led Exira-EHK.

Newell-Fonda 76, AGWSR 39

After a sluggish start, the Mustangs started firing on all cylinders to take a commanding 22-6 lead by the end of the first quarter.

"We were up 2-1 with about 4 minutes left in the first quarter and we were able to find some holes in their defense and the girls did a great job of converting those opportunities," veteran N-F head coach Dick Jungers said. "The girls did a great job of moving the basketball and finding open shots."

The Mustangs expanded their lead to 45-23 at halftime.

"We had 10 different players play in the first half and they did a great job of contributing," Jungers said. "Defensively, we made things tough on them and were able to convert some turnovers into scoring opportunities. The girls were dialed in and played great on both ends of the floor."

Mary Walker's 21 points led a balanaced N-F scoring attack as the senior guard passed 1,000 points in her career.

Kierra Jungers added 12 points, McKenna Sievers chipped in with nine and Laney Hogrefe had eight.

Nakia Olhwerer led the Cougars with 21 points.

Woodbine 59, Westwood 42

The Tigers earned their first state tournament appearance since 1974 as they avenged a regular season defeat to the Rebels.

Charlie Pryor led Woodbine with 19 points, going 13-of-14 from the free throw line. As a team, the Tigers were 18-of-23 from the charity strip, while Westwood was just 8-of-14.

Brenna Johnson and Jordan Shull topped the scoring for the Rebels with 10 points each. Sophomore Ashlyn Davis, who came in to the game averaging 15.3 points per game, was held to seven Thursday night.

Davis had scored 28 points in Westwood's 66-57 victory over Woodbine in the regular season finale.