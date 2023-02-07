REMSEN, Iowa -- Three Top 5-ranked Northwest Iowa girls basketball teams ranked have been given separate paths to reach the Class 1A state tournament.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's postseason play in Class 1A begins Thursday night with a series of first-round games around the state.

No. 2-ranked Newell-Fonda, No. 4 Remsen St. Mary's and No. 5 Westwood all received byes as the top seeds in their respective regions. The three teams will play their first postseason contests in their home gyms on Feb. 14.

In Region 2, Newell-Fonda, 17-2, will meet the winner of Storm Lake St. Mary's (3-14) vs. Glidden-Ralston (12-9). If the Mustangs advance to the regional final, their likely opponent would be either AGWSR (18-1) or Ankeny Christian (18-2).

Remsen St. Mary's (19-1) will face the winner of George-Little Rock (4-15) vs. Gehlen Catholic (7-12) in Region 4 on Feb. 14.

If the Hawks advance to the semi-finals on Feb. 17, Kingsley-Pierson (15-4) likely would be waiting. The Panthers, who open postseason play at home against winless South O"Brien Thursday, upset Westwood in the finals of the Western Valley Conference Tournament Saturday night.

Likely waiting in the Region 4 finals would be Exira-EHK (16-4), which also received a first-round bye Thursday.

In Region 5, Westwood (18-1) will tangle with the winner of Whiting (2-13) vs. Boyer Valley (6-14). Looming on the opposite side of the bracket for the Rebels is No. 10-ranked Woodbine.

MMCRU, which lost in the Class 1A title game last season, moved up to Class 2A this season. In the semifinals last year, the senior-dominated Royals knocked off top-seeded Newell-Fonda, 66-62.

The regional finals for the eight Class 1A regions are set for Feb. 22. The winners will advance to the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's state tournament, Feb. 27-March 4 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Below are Thursday night's first-round games involving Class 1A in Northwest Iowa. All games at 7 p.m., except where designated)

Region 4

At Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars

George-Little Rock (4-15) vs Gehlen Catholic (7-12)

At Kingsley-Pierson, Kingsley (at 7:30 p.m.)

South O’Brien (0-20) vs Kingsley-Pierson (15-4)

At Trinity-Christian High School, Hull

Harris-Lake Park (6-12) vs Trinity Christian (8-11)

At Ar-We-Va, Westside

Woodbury Central (3-15) vs Ar-We-Va (7-11)

At River Valley, Correctionville

River Valley (6-11) vs Siouxland Christian (1-17)

Region 5

At Boyer-Valley, Dunlap

Whiting (2-13) vs Boyer Valley (6-14)

Region 2

At Glidden-Ralston, Glidden

Storm Lake St. Mary's (3-14) vs Glidden-Ralston (12-9)