DES MOINES — Remsen St. Mary's took full advantage of its first game in school history at the girls state basketball tournament Wednesday afternoon.

The Hawks (24-1) knocked off undefeated West Fork, 54-41, in a quartefinal contest to move within one game of reaching Class 1A state championship.

St. Mary's, the No. 4 seed, will take on top-seeded Bishop Garrigan in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

The Hawks jumped out to a nine-point lead after the first period of play, and the deficit proved to be a bit too much for the Warhawks to conquer.

“I thought the game came down to, they came out pretty hot and kind of more composed than we did,” West Fork head coach Rodney Huber said postgame. “They beat us to a lot of 50-50 balls on the boards pretty bad in that first half. We just didn’t come out with the aggression we normally do. I thought we played a little tentative in our full-court press. I was proud of the girls. They fought tooth-and-nail.”

The Hawks took control of the game on the glass, outrebounding the Warhawks, 40-25. West Fork struggled to close out its trips to the defensive end of the floor, as Remsen collected 18 offensive boards on the game.

“Some of it is just how athletic they are,” Huber said of St. Mary’s rebounding advantage. “We haven’t seen a lot of teams that are that athletic in their starting five. So, usually the balls we get to are pretty uncontested. But they were contested (today).”

Both teams used full-court, man-to-man presses during the early portion of the game. The Hawks, however, slowly backed into a half-court defense as the bout continued.

West Fork pressed from opening horn to final buzzer and forced 19 turnovers. The Warhawks came into the matchup averaging over 20 steals a game.

West Fork had turned the ball over 321 times in its first 24 games of the year. The Warhawks committed 22 turnovers in their state quarterfinal matchup.

St. Mary's watched film on West Fork’s press before Saturday’s game and hatched a plan to break it during pre-tournament practices. Guard Whitney Jensen said the Hawks’ press-break emphasized inbounding quickly to ball handlers to clear the traffic West Fork’s defense creates.

“It definitely got us going,” Jensen said of her team’s ability to get past West Fork’s press. “It made us more active on offense.”

Remsen had three players score in double figures Wednesday — Jensen (17), Mya Bunkers (15), Carmindee Ricke (10). Sophomore Leah Weaver was the lone Warhawk to register a double-digit scoring total.

Turning point

West Fork had its share of opportunities to get back into its matchup with St. Mary's. The Warhawks’ best chance came at the end of the third period.

The Warhawks narrowed their deficit to nine with less than a minute to play in the frame. West Fork then held Remsen scoreless until the period ended.

Remsen, however, quickly went up double digits at the beginning of the fourth, halting West Fork’s comeback effort.

“This was somewhat a game of runs,” St. Mary's head coach Scott Willman said. “Our runs were a little longer, a little earlier. And it led us to control it. But when they made their runs, they were able to always counter. It shows the leadership on our team.”

The Hawks led the game, 17-8, in the first frame. But in the final 24 minutes of play, Remsen outscored West Fork by four points.

“This was a tight game,” Huber said. “Had we started a little faster, it probably would’ve come down to the wire. We played them pretty tough in the second half, pretty even.”

Box score

WEST FORK (41) – Rylie Akins 2-5 1-2 6, Ellie Weaver 2-5 1-2 5, Emma Martinek 3-8 2-2 8, Keelee Sheriff 0-1 0-2 0, Leah Weaver 4-8 1-2 11, Brylie Hubka 0-0 0-0 0, Mallery Meier 0-0 0-0 0, RaeLynn Nash 2-2 0-0 4, Kacie Fessler 0-0 0-0 0, Breea Weaver 0-0 0-0 0, Lily Dirksen 0-0 0-0 0, Ava Huff 0-0 0-0 0, Brylee Dickman 0-0 0-0 0, Karma McNorris 1-7 0-0 2, Breckyn Dickman 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 16-41 5-10 41.

REMSEN ST. MARYS (54) – Carmindee Ricke 3-10 4-5 10, Claire Schroeder 1-5 5-8 7, Whitney Jensen 8-14 1-2 17, Mya Bunkers 5-14 2-5 15, Halle Galles 2-5 0-0 5, Gracyn Schreoder 0-3 0-0 0, Grace Galles 0-0 0-0 0, Marina Cronin 0-0 0-0 0, Lotta Bamberger 0-0 0-0 0, Jacie Homan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 12-20 54.

West Fork;8;14;11;8 – 41

Remsen St. Marys;17;15;10;12 -- 54

3-point goals – WF 4-18 (Akins 1-4, Martinek 0-4, L. Weaver 2-4, McNorris 0-3, Breck Dickman 1-3). REM 4-19 (Ricke 0-3, Jensen 0-3, Bunkers 3-7, H. Galles 1-3, G. Schroeder 0-3). Rebounds – WF 25 (Martinek 6). REM 40 (C. Schroeder 9, Bunkers 9). Assists – WF 7 (L. Weaver 3). REM 9 (Ricke 3, C. Schroeder 3). Steals – WF 9 (L. Weaver 5). REM 14 (Ricke 6). Turnovers – WF 22 (Martinek 5, L. Weaver 5). REM 19 (RIcke 8). Total fouls – West Fork 16, Remsen St. Marys 8. Fouled out – L. Weaver.