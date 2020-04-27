Ricky Thornton Jr. completes weekend sweep

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JEFFERSON, S.D. -- Ricky Thornton Jr.'s trip to Park Jefferson Speedway and Raceway Park was a success. After winning the IMCA Modifieds A-Feature on Saturday, Thornton Jr. picked up his 15th win of the season when he took home the A-Feature win in the IMCA Modifieds on Sunday at Raceway Park.

According to speedsport.com, Chris Mills, the defending track champion at Raceway Park in the IMCA Modifieds, had the early lead in the 20-lap A-Feature. He started from the poll.

Thornton Jr. started in seventh and halfway through the race, he challenged Jeff Taylor for second place. Thornton Jr. passed Taylor with eight laps to go. With six laps to go, Thornton tried to pass Mills but Mills held on. Two laps later, Thornton tried to pass Mills and this time was successful.

Mills attempted to pass Thornton a little later with three laps left but spun out, bringing out the first caution of the race. Thornton, who led for 20 of the 25 laps on Saturday, controlled the race for the final three laps to pick up the victory. Taylor finished in second place and Grey Ferrando, who made the trip from Oregon, finished third.

Johnathon Logue won the sport modified featured race. Travis Barker town the 18-lap stock car event. Craig Clift won the hobby stock main event and Anthony Clark won the sport compacts main event.

